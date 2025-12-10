Flying Squirrel Sports Canada Elevates Corporate Events With High-Energy Team-Building Experiences

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flying Squirrel Sports Canada, the leading indoor trampoline and adventure park, is transforming the way businesses approach team-building by offering dynamic, high-energy alternatives to traditional corporate events . With locations across Canada, Flying Squirrel delivers an active, engaging environment that fosters collaboration, boosts morale, and strengthens workplace connections.Unlike conventional corporate outings, Flying Squirrel’s event packages immerse teams in exciting, movement-based activities designed to energize and connect colleagues. Attractions such as dodgeball courts, dunk zones, climbing walls, and foam pits create an atmosphere where teams can break free from routine, engage physically, and build real camaraderie in a relaxed, fun setting.Recognizing that successful teams thrive on strong interpersonal relationships and shared experiences, Flying Squirrel offers customizable corporate packages to suit various group sizes and event goals. From full-park access and private event room rentals to catering options and structured team-building challenges, companies can tailor their experience to align with their culture and objectives.Corporate Event Packages Include:Exclusive access to adventure park attractions.Private event room rentals.Food and beverage options.Structured, customizable team-building activities.A supervised and inclusive environment suitable for all fitness levels.Organizations across industries are turning to Flying Squirrel to create memorable experiences that leave employees feeling refreshed, connected, and appreciated.About Flying Squirrel SportsFlying Squirrel Sports is a global entertainment provider with indoor trampoline FUN parks across North America and South America. Known for combining fun, fitness, and family, Flying Squirrel venues feature trampolines, climbing walls, parkour zones, and more – all in a safe and thrilling environment.

