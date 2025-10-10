The 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) to Kick Off in October Focusing on Three Key Sectors: Agriculture, New Energy, and Blue Economy

MACAU, October 10 - The “2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)” (2nd C-PLPEX), themed “Established in a New Development Landscape, Pioneering New Avenues for Partnership”, will be held from 22 to 25 October 2025 (Wednesday to Saturday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Aimed at implementing the Action Plan for Economic and Trade Co-operation (2024-2027) signed at the 6th Ministerial Conference of Forum Macao, the 2nd C-PLPEX introduces three new sectors for economic and trade co-operation—agricultural industry chain, new energy, and blue economy—gathering over 480 enterprises from China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSCs) to exhibit, with 13 projects making their debut.

The three sectors will have new exhibition areas to uncover business opportunities in key fields

The 2nd C-PLPEX is organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region, building on the successful experience and outcomes of the inaugural edition to further strengthen Macao’s role as the “Precise Connector” between China and PSCs. This year, the exhibition focuses on the six advantageous industries of these nations, namely the agricultural industry, new energy, the blue economy, cross-border e-commerce, food and beverages, and professional services, thereby fostering multi-faceted and cross-sectoral co-operation among their enterprises and unlocking mutual business opportunities.

Notably, the “agricultural industry” sector will showcase innovative agricultural technologies such as drones and waste-to-resource utilisation, characteristic agricultural and sideline products like coffee beans and cashew nuts, as well as multiple links in the industry chain, including warehousing logistics, and agency sales. In the “new energy” sector, emphasis will be placed on promoting innovative products and services such as electric motorcycles, new energy smart space capsules, energy storage, and solar systems. The “blue economy” sector will gather benchmark enterprises from China and PSCs in areas including maritime logistics, marine renewable energy, marine biotechnology, fisheries and aquaculture, and blue technology research and development. The three new sector exhibition areas aim to enable China–PSCs enterprises to explore new business opportunities in the agricultural industry chain through the Macao platform, as well as precisely expanding development space in the new energy supply and demand market and promoting innovation in blue technology and cross-border investment co-operation.

Diverse economic and trade activities drive precise sectoral matchmaking

Over the four-day exhibition period, multiple economic and trade activities will be arranged, including the “China–Portuguese-Speaking Countries Agricultural Industry Chain Co-operation Forum and Matchmaking Session”, the “G100 × 2nd C-PLPEX – Most Promising Portuguese-Speaking Countries Wines and Spirits Awards”, the “2025 Portuguese-Speaking Countries Coffee Bean Competition and Award Ceremony”, debut product project launches, thematic matchmaking negotiations, protocol signing, and Macao-Hengqin “Multi-venue Event” activities. These will provide a “business-to-business” (B2B) matchmaking scenario for participants, while allowing attending citizens and tourists to immersively experience characteristic products from PSCs, thereby enhancing the overall effectiveness of the exhibition.

Furthermore, to further enrich and extend the significance and added value of the China–PSCs agricultural industry chain, a concurrent activity of the new C-PLPEX edition is the “China-Portuguese Speaking Countries International Agricultural Expo, Macao 2025”, which focuses on agricultural technology, green ecology, and high-value-added industry chain development. It aims to establish a full industry chain co-operation platform to promote agricultural product trade, technology transfer, and investment matchmaking.

The 2nd C-PLPEX will be held concurrently and at the same venue as the “30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair” (30th MIF) and the “Macao Franchise Expo 2025” (2025MFE), allowing the three events linking up to achieve resource integration and maximisation of business outcomes. For the latest information on the 2nd C-PLPEX, please visit the official website at www.cplpex.mo, call (853) 2822 8289, or follow the WeChat account: MICE_IPIM.