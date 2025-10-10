【Promotions in Indonesia and Malaysia】Experience Macao Mega Sale is unveiled in Putrajaya, Malaysia today (10 October)

MACAU, October 10 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is staging mega tourism promotional events of Experience Macao in Indonesia and Malaysia between 9 and 12 October, vigorously expanding the international visitor markets in Southeast Asia. The promotional events in Indonesia and Malaysia both kicked off yesterday (9 October), followed by an opening ceremony for the latter held in Putrajaya today (10 October). The “Experience Macao Mega Sale” offers locals a window onto a diversity of destination appeal along with Macao tourism packages and air tickets on special sale, as part of the efforts to boost visitor arrivals from Malaysia and widen international markets.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Senior Deputy Director of International Promotion Asia/Africa Division of Tourism Malaysia, Azmi Abdullah, Deputy Director of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Ethan Huang, President of Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA), Nigel Wong, and Deputy President of Malaysia Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA), Cynthia Tan officiated at the opening ceremony. The six integrated resort enterprises and airline from Macao, representatives of the travel trade and media from Macao and Malaysia, as well as local residents were present on the occasion.

Colorful “tourism +” appeal for visitors

The “Experience Macao Mega Sale in Malaysia” is held at IOI City Mall, the city’s largest shopping centre mainly frequented by Muslim and Chinese locals, for four days from 9 to 12 October. Themed as “Experience Macao”, the event brings to life Macao’s vitality and kaleidoscope of “tourism +” with colorful key visuals. It also features various fun interactive game zones and stage performances. At the Office’s invitation, Macao and Malaysian singers performed at the Mega Sale, while KOL Chan Phei Yong shared his trip experience in Macao for wider promotional impact.

Tourism businesses present diverse special offers

The six integrated resort enterprises from Macao and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin set up booths at the Mega Sale to present the latest tourism facilities and attractions. Travel agencies in Malaysia, Air Macau and AirAsia launch special tourism packages and discounted air tickets as well to provide a greater variety of journey experiences and special offers, boosting the destination appeal for visitors from Malaysia.

Strategic marketing towards Malaysia

Malaysia currently ranks among top ten international visitor markets for Macao. In April 2025, Macao was featured as “International Favorite Destination” at the MATTA Fair 2025. Capitalizing on the recognition, the Office stepped up a variety of promotional efforts, including participating in major travel fairs, inviting Malaysian KOLs to film promotional videos in Macao, as well as arranging for travel trade delegations to visit Macao for a first-hand experience of local tourism resources.

In the past two years, the Office has held promotional events in Malaysia, followed by this Mega Sale forthe third year in a row. Destination marketing is also fueled by collaborations with different media platforms this year. The program 1-2-3 Go Macao was produced in partnership with 8TV, a Malaysian Chinese-language television network. A Muslim KOL was invited to spotlight Salam Macao on the platform of iQIYI. Vigorous endeavors are made to tap into the visitor markets of Malaysia and Southeast Asia.