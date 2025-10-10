Millipixels Interactive to Invest £2 Million in the UK, Creating 50 High-Skill Jobs

Millipixels Interactive, part of the Cerebrent Group, has announced a £2 million investment in the United Kingdom to strengthen its European presence.

With this investment, we are embedding ourselves within the UK’s dynamic innovation ecosystem to build ‘Made in UK’ AI solutions that serve global markets.” — Harjeet S. Gulati

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millipixels Interactive , one of the fastest-growing global digital innovation firms and part of the Cerebrent Group , has announced a £2 million investment in the United Kingdom to strengthen its European presence. This initiative will create 50 new high-skilled jobs over the next three years and establish the company’s first operational base in the UK.Millipixels combines deep expertise in AI-driven design, product engineering, and digital consulting for enterprises across 16 countries. Its solutions drive business transformation for clients ranging from fast-growing start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, helping them design, build, and scale next-generation digital products.The announcement follows UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent trade mission to India, which included the largest-ever British business delegation to the country. During the visit, the Cerebrent Group joined 63 other Indian investors in pledging a total of £1.3 billion to UK enterprises, supporting the creation of nearly 7,000 jobs across technology, engineering, and creative industries."The UK has rapidly become one of the most exciting centres for technology and AI innovation,” said Harjeet S. Gulati , Group Chair at Cerebrent and CEO of Millipixels Interactive.Millipixels will begin operations from London, focusing on AI engineering, digital transformation, and user-experience consulting, with plans to expand to other regions as operations scale. While the first hires are already in place, recruitment for UX design, product management, technology consulting, and other roles will commence later this year."Our goal is to bring together Indian engineering excellence and UK creative leadership,” Gulati added. “This partnership will help us co-create solutions that prepare businesses worldwide for what comes next.”Millipixels’ investment reflects the growing presence of Indian capital in the UK’s technology and creative sectors, strengthening bilateral ties and generating high-value employment following the ground-breaking UK–India trade deal earlier this year.About Millipixels InteractiveMillipixels Interactive is a global digital innovation company that combines design, technology, and intelligence to help businesses thrive in a changing world. As part of the Cerebrent Group, it delivers expertise in Product Engineering, AI Consulting, Experience Design, and Technology Outsourcing across 16 countries, including Singapore, Dubai, the United States, and now the United Kingdom.

