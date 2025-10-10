Jack Yang Launches Your1stSideIncome™ in the Philippines, Inspiring Filipinos to Transform Passion Into Profit

Jack Yang, Founder and Managing Director of JYSigma Business Consultancy, introduces the Your1stSideIncome™ program empowering individuals to turn passion into profit through structured guidancees and AI-driven strategies. Your1stSideIncome™ program empowering individuals to turn passion into profit through structured guidance and AI-driven strategies. Official logo of JYSigma Business Consultancy (JBC), a Singapore-based firm specializing in strategic planning, SME empowerment, and business growth solutions across Asia.

Jack Yang brings Your1stSideIncome™ to Manila this November, helping Filipinos use AI-driven coaching to earn their first side income.

SINGAPORE, NA, SINGAPORE, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jack Yang, Founder and Managing Director of Singapore-based JYSigma Business Consultancy (JBC), is set to introduce his flagship program, Your1stSideIncome™, to the Philippines on November 8 and 9, 2025. Presented through JYSigma Elevate, a dedicated arm of JBC focused on individual empowerment, the event represents a significant step in Yang’s vision to help people turn their passions into income-generating ventures using clear frameworks, strategic planning, and actionable execution.Your1stSideIncome™ was created to help people turn their personal interests into sustainable sources of income. The program combines artificial intelligence with business mentoring to help individuals identify their strengths, discover profitable opportunities, and build a structured business plan tailored to their skills and goals.“People don’t just want to earn more; they want to live better and feel fulfilled in what they do,” said Jack Yang. “Our mission is to help them connect those two goals. Your1stSideIncome™ is about converting passion into profit through structure and clarity.”The two-day workshop will take place in Manila, where Yang and his team will lead live sessions, share proven frameworks, and hold small-group discussions designed to help attendees take practical steps toward building their first side income.Yang explained that the idea behind Your1stSideIncome™ came from years of observing professionals across Asia who wanted to build additional income streams but didn’t know how to start. “Most people already have valuable skills and experiences. They just need the right direction to turn those into opportunities,” he said. “Once people understand their own potential, the path to growth becomes much clearer.”The program has gained attention for its use of AI-driven assessments that help participants uncover their personal strengths, passions, and business potential. These insights are then supported by JBC’s structured coaching model, which guides each participant through a step-by-step plan to develop their first income-generating project.Yang shared that the Philippines is a natural choice for the program’s next expansion. With a fast-growing digital economy and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, he believes Filipinos are well-positioned to take advantage of the side income movement.“Filipinos have incredible adaptability and creativity,” Yang said. “They play a major role in global industries, from digital services to design. The next step is empowering them to build ownership around their talents and turn that into something that rewards them directly.”The Your1stSideIncome™ event will include live demonstrations, strategy exercises, and real-life success stories from individuals who have already used the framework to build small but profitable ventures. Each session is designed to be practical, clear, and results-focused, helping participants move from concept to execution.According to Yang, the initiative is about more than just earning extra income. It also focuses on mindset transformation. “When people start earning from what they love, something changes inside them,” he said. “They become more confident, motivated, and capable of seeing new possibilities. That’s the real transformation we aim to create.”Industry experts have noted that the growing interest in programs like Your1stSideIncome™ reflects a wider regional trend. Across Asia, more professionals are seeking multiple income sources as part of a post-pandemic financial strategy. Based on JBC’s internal data, over 70 percent of working professionals express a desire to start a side business but struggle with uncertainty about where to begin.Yang believes structure and education are the keys to overcoming this challenge. He emphasizes that sustainable results come from having the right framework, combining clarity, consistency, and a growth mindset that allows people to move forward with purpose and direction.The upcoming Manila sessions are open to professionals, freelancers, small business owners, and anyone interested in building an additional source of income. Limited seats will be available to allow for personalized guidance during the workshop sessions.As anticipation builds, Your1stSideIncome™ is being recognized as a timely and meaningful program that empowers individuals to take the first step toward financial independence.“Your first side income isn’t driven by resources,” Yang concluded. “It’s driven by passion, purpose, and the courage to take the first step.”Founded in Singapore in 2023, JYSigma Business Consultancy (JBC) has quickly emerged as a trusted advisory partner for businesses seeking sustainable growth, market expansion, and operational excellence. With established operations across Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Dubai, JBC delivers tailored, high-impact consultancy services focused on strategic planning, SME empowerment, sales acceleration, and project structuring.By combining deep market insight with execution-driven support, JBC enables startups, SMEs, and growth-stage companies to scale with precision and confidence. Its founder-led approach ensures clients benefit from both strategic vision and hands-on expertise in navigating complex business challenges across Asia’s dynamic markets.

