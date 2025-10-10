Drunk Driver Criminal Illegal Alien Leaves Six Dead, Gavin Newsom Releases Serial Criminal

California previously ignored ICE arrest detainer on Beto Cerillo-Bialva and released him back on to California’s roads

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released information about the September 7, 2025, arrest of Beto Cerillo-Bialva, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, charged with murder after he drunkenly drove his vehicle into a tree killing six passengers and severely injuring another. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer requesting local authorities notify ICE before this public safety is released—unfortunately Newsom’s California does not honor ICE detainers.

Following Cerillo-Bialva's third arrest for driving under the influence in 2024, ICE lodged an arrest detainer that was ignored by California authorities.

Cerillo-Bialva has been removed from the United States seven times—a felony—and maintains an extensive criminal history including possession of cocaine, three DUIs, driving without a license, and violating a court ordered restraining order for domestic abuse.

“This serial criminal killed six innocent souls. Governor Newsom has blood on his hands. This serial criminal should have never been released by California authorities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Sanctuary policies protect the WORST OF THE WORST criminal illegal aliens. ICE will do everything in our power to remove this serial drunk driver, abuser, and drug user from our country.”

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.