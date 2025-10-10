Amid Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Law Enforcement Officers, Working Without Pay, Continue to Remove Pedophiles and Murderers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued to arrest the worst of the worst from American communities despite the Democrats’ government shutdown Yesterday, ICE arrested more heinous criminals including child pedophiles with victims under the age of 13 and murderers.

“Disgusting, heinous, and monstrous are the only words to describe people who sexually prey on innocent children. These criminal illegal aliens do not belong in our country, and every American should be thanking the brave men and women of ICE who are working without pay to arrest these public safety threats from our communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS will not let the Democrats’ government shutdown slow us down from making America safe again.”

Worst of the worst arrests yesterday across the country include:

Rodolpho Molina-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of gross sexual imposition and attempted corrupting another with drugs (victim under 13 years of age), in Butler County, Ohio.

Marco Armando Vasquez-Pillascela, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a minor less than 13 years of age in Newark, New Jersey.

Dilan Fernando Sosa-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Julian Salinas-Ponce, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of murder in Fort Bend County, Texas.

Ricardo Velazquez-Camacho, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for deadly conduct in El Paso, Texas.

# # #