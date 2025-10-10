Nobel Peace Prize Laureates Respond to María Corina Machado’s 2025 Award

Nobel Peace Prize laureates respond to María Corina Machado being awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless struggle for democracy in Venezuela.

Congratulations to María Corina Machado. Her selection is a clear message to women fighting in non-democratic countries that their struggles are recognized and appreciated” — Shirin Ebadi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate

OTTAWA, CANADA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader at the forefront of the struggle for democracy, was named the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate in Oslo, Norway today “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.” She becomes only the 20th woman to receive the prize.Awarding the Prize to a defender of democratic rights serves as a stark reminder of the state of the world. The Norwegian Nobel Committee emphasized that “democracy is a precondition for peace. Yet today, we live in a world where democracy is increasingly under threat—where authoritarian regimes challenge norms and rights, and turn ever more readily to violence.” In such times, honoring the courage of those who stand up to defend democracy is not only timely, but essential.Maria Butler, Executive Director of Nobel Women’s Initiative, commented:“María Corina Machado’s recognition as the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate is a powerful affirmation of women’s leadership in the struggle for democracy and human rights. Her courage and persistence in the face of repression embody the resilience of countless women around the world who are defending freedom and dignity through peaceful means.”Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman (Yemen) added:“I am deeply happy for María Corina Machado from Venezuela on winning the Nobel Peace Prize — a truly well-deserved recognition for her tireless fight for democracy and freedom, for her people. This is a big victory for women around the world. It is also important that this year’s Nobel Peace Prize comes for the cause of democracy — a reminder that defending democracy is the most urgent and important mission of our time.”Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi (Iran) shared her congratulations:"The democratic transition from tyranny to democracy is our shared path. Dear Maria, I stand with you in solidarity and am certain that we will consolidate democracy and overthrow the dictatorship. Hand in hand until the day of victory."Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi (Iran) added:"Congratulations to María Corina Machado. Her selection as the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is a clear message to women fighting in non-democratic countries that their struggles are recognized and appreciated."Maria Corina Machado becomes only the 20th woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize—a reminder of the still-limited recognition of women’s critical contributions to peace and justice. At a moment when democratic spaces are shrinking globally, this award shines a light on the power of nonviolent resistance and collective action.Nobel Women’s Initiative stands in solidarity with Maria Corina Machado, the people of Venezuela, and all those striving to build inclusive, democratic, and peaceful societies. We remain committed to amplifying the voices and leadership of women peacebuilders everywhere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.