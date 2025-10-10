At 10.8% CAGR, U.S. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Market to Reach $101.4 Million Globally, by 2033

U.S. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Market Analysis

The U.S. glass fiber reinforced polymer rebar market is projected to reach $101.4 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2033.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new research report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar market was valued at $30.6 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $101.4 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2024 to 2033.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324634 The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for durable and sustainable construction materials, especially in infrastructure projects such as highways, bridges, and buildings. The high strength-to-weight ratio and superior corrosion resistance of GFRP rebars make them ideal for use in harsh environments, thereby reducing long-term maintenance costs.In transportation projects such as bridges and tunnels, where exposure to harsh environmental conditions is common, GFRP rebar's resistance to corrosion provides a distinct advantage over traditional steel rebar. This resistance reduces maintenance costs and enhances the structural integrity and safety of critical infrastructure. Moreover, the lightweight nature of GFRP rebar facilitates easier handling and installation, potentially accelerating construction timelines and reducing labor costs. All these factors are anticipated to offer new growth opportunities for the U.S. glass fiber reinforced polymer rebar market during the forecast period.Get Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324634 Segmentation OverviewThe U.S. GFRP rebar market is segmented based on resin type, application, and region. Resin Type of the market is primarily categorized by resin type, with vinyl ester, epoxy, and other resins being the key segments. Vinyl Ester known for its strong resistance to corrosion, vinyl ester resins are ideal for high-strength applications where durability is essential, such as in bridges and marine structures. Epoxy resins are highly favored for their superior bonding capabilities and high tensile strength, making them suitable for a range of infrastructure and industrial applications. Other resins, including polyester and others, are also used in specific applications requiring cost-effective alternatives with varying mechanical properties.Application: The U.S. GFRP rebar market is divided into various applications, each with its own growth drivers:Residential Buildings: Increasing demand for sustainable construction materials is driving the adoption of GFRP rebars in residential projects.Non-Residential Buildings: Commercial buildings, offices, and industrial facilities increasingly utilize GFRP rebars due to their cost-effectiveness and longevity.Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A324634 Public Construction: High demand for corrosion-resistant materials in public infrastructure projects such as bridges, roads, and tunnels is propelling the use of GFRP rebars.Oil & Gas Wells: The need for durable materials resistant to harsh chemical environments makes GFRP rebars suitable for use in oil & gas wells and related infrastructure.Others: Other applications also include parking structures, marine environments, and industrial flooring.Regional Analysis:The market is analyzed across key regions, including the Northeast, South, Midwest, and Rest of the U.S. Each region has unique factors influencing the demand for GFRP rebars, such as industrial growth, infrastructure development, and the increasing preference for sustainable construction methods.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-glass-fiber-reinforced-polymer-rebar-market-A324634 Key Players in the U.S. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar MarketThe U.S. GFRP rebar market features a competitive landscape with key players contributing to market growth through innovation, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships.Prominent players include:Dextra GroupKodiak Fiberglass RebarMateenbar LimitedNyconOwens CorningRöchlingSFTec Inc.SIREG USA Inc.American Fiberglass RebarGatorBar

