FrameCut by Innoviaus

Innoviaus Launches FrameCut, A Revolutionary Optimization Tool for Frame and Moulding Manufacturers

FrameCut has been designed to democratize access to advanced optimization technology. It’s a simple, elegant tool that helps manufacturers cut smarter, save more, and build profitable businesses” — Bob La'Garde - Owner and Founder of Innoviaus

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innoviaus , a leading CPQ Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider for the interior furnishings and wall décor industry, has announced the launch of FrameCut by Innoviaus, a cutting-edge optimization tool designed to help frame and moulding manufacturers minimize material waste, reduce costs, and improve profitability.Where precision meets profitabilityEvery inch of moulding counts, and with rising raw material costs, optimizing cut plans has never been more critical. FrameCut by Innoviaus leverages advanced mathematical algorithms to solve the classic cutting stock problem, automatically generating the most efficient cutting patterns for each production run.By eliminating unnecessary waste, manufacturers can now save hundreds, even thousands of dollars each year while maintaining precision and quality. The cloud-based tool requires no downloads or installation, offering a seamless and intuitive experience that users can access anytime, anywhere.Built for the modern workshopFrameCut was developed to empower framing professionals of all scales, from boutique shops to large-scale manufacturers,with tools that streamline production and drive smarter decision-making.With real-time optimization, instant calculations, and free usage for up to 100 ft per month, FrameCut brings enterprise-level efficiency to every frame shop.‘In today’s market, every dollar of waste directly impacts a company’s bottom line,’ said Bob La’Garde, Owner and Founder of Innoviaus. ‘FrameCut has been designed to democratize access to advanced optimization technology. It’s a simple, elegant tool that helps manufacturers cut smarter, save more, and build stronger, more profitable businesses.’Continuing the Innoviaus VisionThe launch of FrameCut marks yet another milestone in Innoviaus’ ongoing mission to transform how the interior furnishings and décor industry operates through technology. From the award-winning Innoviaus Pinboard Feature , which redefined product curation and collaboration, to the Visual CPQ platform and 3D visualization tools, FrameCut represents yet another step toward digitizing and optimizing every stage of the design-to-delivery process. FrameCut is now live and available to all customers. New users can sign up for a free plan and start optimizing immediately at https://innoviaus.com/app-framecut/ About InnoviausInnoviaus is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution purpose-built for the interior furnishings and wall décor industry. The platform helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers streamline complex catalogs, elevate customer experiences, and unlock growth through visual commerce and CPQ innovation.By combining product data enrichment, AI-ready semantic search, 3D visualization, and cutting-edge optimization tools like FrameCut, Innoviaus empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence and superior profitability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.