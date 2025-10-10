Correctional Services on historic inclusion of Nama language at 15th Funda Mzantsi Championship

After a week of fierce and inspiring competition, the 15th edition of the Funda Mzantsi Championship (FMC) concluded on a high note with a vibrant prize-giving ceremony on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

Held from 6 to 9 October 2025 in George, Western Cape, the championship was officially opened by the Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, and brought together passionate readers, including over 300 offenders, from across the country to showcase their reading, debating, and literary skills.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in collaboration with the National Library of South Africa (NLSA), the South African Library for the Blind, the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB), and the George Municipality, demonstrated the richness of South Africa’s linguistic diversity. All 11 official languages, as well as Braille, were represented across various categories, including debating, impromptu reading, and spelling bee competitions.

This year’s FMC was not only a celebration of literacy and cultural pride but also marked a historic milestone — the soft introduction of the Nama language, giving audiences a preview of its full inclusion in next year’s 16th edition. The championship also proudly featured participants with sensory disabilities competing across all categories, reaffirming the event’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Ms Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, congratulated all participants and encouraged them to continue nurturing their love for reading. “The FMC unites different worlds, creates connections, and promotes a culture of reading and appreciation for South Africa’s linguistic diversity. I want to encourage offender book clubs to remain good ambassadors of DCS when they reintegrate into their communities, and to resist the temptation of reoffending,” said Deputy Minister Ntshalintshali.

During the opening ceremony, National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Mr Makgothi Thobakgale, reflected on the transformative power of books, stating: “Whether in a library, a book club, or behind correctional centre walls, books remind us of the endless possibilities of the human spirit.”

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 235 794

#ServiceDeliveryZA