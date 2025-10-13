Global Healthcare Price Transparency Systems Market to Reach $3.76 Billion at a Steady 17.2% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Price Transparency Systems Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Healthcare Price Transparency Systems Market Be By 2025?

The market for healthcare price transparency systems has seen swift growth over the last few years. It’s forecasted to rise from a market value of $1.70 billion in 2024 to $2.00 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The expansion during the historical timeframe can be traced to factors such as an upsurge in healthcare expenses, heightened patient awareness, governmental rules and directions, the call for price comparison software, and the necessity for precise medical billing.

The market size for healthcare price transparency systems is expected to witness extraordinary growth in the coming years, escalating to $3.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The surge in the predicted period can be linked to the increasing demand for patient-centric care, the expansion of telemedicine facilities, a focus on value-based care, heightened consumer health participation, and an emphasis on cost control. Key trends for the projected period include the incorporation of artificial intelligence, the application of machine-learning for cost estimation, the utilisation of blockchain for secure invoicing, the creation of mobile health apps, tools for real-time price comparisons, and compatibility with electronic health records.

Download a free sample of the healthcare price transparency systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28241&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Healthcare Price Transparency Systems Market Landscape?

The upward trend in emphasis on value-based care is anticipated to act as a catalyst for the expansion of the healthcare price transparency systems market. Value-based care is defined as a healthcare delivery approach that incentivizes providers based on patient outcome improvements and cost reductions, as opposed to the quantity of services offered. The increased focus on this type of care is due to its potential to enhance patient results, as it centers on quality and efficiency instead of simply the volume of services rendered. Healthcare price transparency systems support this style of care by providing clear cost details, which aids providers and patients in making knowledgeable decisions. The systems augment care quality and patient contentment by harmonizing treatment options with both medical outcomes and financial factors. As an example, a survey conducted by the US-based trade association, America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), revealed in November 2024 that value-based arrangements had risen to 45.2% in 2023, marking a 4% increase from 41.3% in 2022. Hence, the growing focus on value-based care is propelling the expansion of the healthcare price transparency systems market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Healthcare Price Transparency Systems Market?

Major players in the Healthcare Price Transparency Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• UnitedHealth Group

• Experian Health Inc.

• TransUnion Healthcare LLC

• Priority Health

• Premier Inc.

• Waystar Inc.

• Zelis Healthcare LLC

• Health Catalyst Inc.

• Appriss Health

• Tebra Technologies Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Healthcare Price Transparency Systems Market?

Key players in healthcare price transparency systems market are concentrating their efforts on creating advanced analytical solutions, like AI-driven data analysis platforms, with the goal of optimizing cost predictions and enriching patient choices. These new-generation platforms utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning to decompose massive healthcare pricing data into applicable insights to inform strategic choices. To illustrate, Aon plc, a professional services company operating out of the UK, introduced the Health Price Transparency Analysis in May 2025. This advanced analytics instrument allows U.S. employers to effectively use public healthcare pricing data to assess negotiated rates between healthcare payers and providers. With this tool, they can manage spiraling medical costs and lessen fiduciary risks by providing a clearer understanding of pricing. Furthermore, it improves comprehension of healthcare networks, fostering more knowledgeable decision-making.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Healthcare Price Transparency Systems Market

The healthcare price transparency systems market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By System Type: Consumer-Facing Tools, Provider-Facing Solutions,

2) By Technology: Basic Web-Based Platforms, Advanced AI-Driven Solutions,

3) By Applications: Patient Cost Estimation, Healthcare Shopping Assistance, Price Transparency Compliance, Informed Healthcare Decision-Making,

4) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Consumers,

Subsegments:

1) By Consumer-Facing Tools: Price Comparison Platforms, Billing and Invoice Explanation Tools, Cost Estimation Calculators, Appointment Scheduling Interfaces, Payment Portals,

2) By Provider-Facing Solutions: Claims Management Systems, Revenue Cycle Management Tools, Data Analytics Dashboards, Contract Management Platforms, Compliance Monitoring Software,

View the full healthcare price transparency systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-price-transparency-systems-global-market-report

Healthcare Price Transparency Systems Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the healthcare price transparency systems global market. The report for the year 2025 indicates a forecast of its growth status. Other regions studied in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Healthcare Price Transparency Systems Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Healthcare Finance Solutions Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-finance-solutions-global-market-report

Healthcare Payer Solution Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-payer-solution-global-market-report

Healthcare Reimbursement Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-reimbursement-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.