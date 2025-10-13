The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fifth Generation (5G) Tele-Mentored Robotic Surgery Market Size, Share & Drivers Analysis Report By Product

Expected to grow to $4.89 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%

What Is The Fifth Generation (5G) Tele-Mentored Robotic Surgery Market Size And Growth?

The market size for the fifth generation (5G) tele-mentored robotic surgery has seen significant growth recently. The estimated increase is from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.95 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. This predominant growth during the historic period stems from the burgeoning demand for surgeries that minimally invasive, enhanced robotic surgical systems, an increased rate of chronic diseases, a lack of skilled surgeons in outlying areas, and the acceptance of telemedicine and remote consultation.

In the forthcoming years, forecasts predict the fifth generation (5G) tele-mentored robotic surgery industry will experience a significant surge in growth, reaching a market size of $4.89 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. This projected growth during the forecast period is attributed to several factors including the ultra-high performance and outstanding bandwidth of 5G technology, an increased focus on 5G infrastructure within healthcare practices, an ageing populace necessitating intricate surgeries, growth in healthcare investments within burgeoning markets, and a rise in overall healthcare spending. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period involve progression in robotic surgery technology, the blending of artificial intelligence into surgical procedures, the creation of self-operating surgical systems, portable robotic system developments, integration of augmented reality into surgical practices, and an upswing in remote training and educational programs for surgery.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Fifth Generation (5G) Tele-Mentored Robotic Surgery Market?

The anticipated growth of the 5G tele-mentored robotic surgery market is fueled by the expanding approval of telemedicine solutions. Such solutions offer health services remotely via digital communication technologies, allowing for consultations and medical procedures without a need for physical presence. This growing acceptance is largely facilitated by the digitization of healthcare systems. The advent of integrated electronic health record systems and sophisticated communication infrastructure have made the delivery of virtual care effortless. As medical experts rely on ultra-fast connectivity with minimal latency for prompt surgical supervision and precise robotic operation guidelines from distant locations, the adoption of telemedicine solutions has become imperative. In February 2023, our most recent survey indicated that 80% of participants had utilized telemedicine in some form, evidencing an 8% increase from the 72% rate in 2021 as reported by Rock Health, a US-based corporation. Therefore, the 5G tele-mentored robotic surgery sector is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the widespread acceptance of telemedicine solutions. The market growth for 5G tele-mentored robotic surgery is also propelled by an escalating demand for minimally invasive procedures due to quicker recovery periods and fewer postoperative complications. These surgical processes, which minimize the size and number of incisions thus lessening bodily trauma, are in high demand due to the reduced patient discomfort, quicker healing, and lower likelihood of complications they offer compared to more traditional open surgeries. These procedures empower surgeons to execute operations remotely with great precision, thereby enhancing patient outcomes and broadening the use of tele-mentored robotic surgery. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a non-profit organization based in the US, the number of minimally invasive operations grew by 7% in 2023, exceeding the growth rate of surgical procedures by 2%. In addition, surgeries involving hands such as carpal tunnel, arthritis, and trigger finger accounted for 207,887 procedures. This is a 2% growth from the previous year of 2022. Consequently, with the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, the fifth-generation (5G) tele-mentored robotic surgery market is experiencing significant growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fifth Generation (5G) Tele-Mentored Robotic Surgery Market?

Major players in the Fifth Generation (5G) Tele-Mentored Robotic Surgery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

• Nokia Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Stryker Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• PT Telekomunikasi Selular

• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

• CMR Surgical Limited

• Proximie Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Fifth Generation (5G) Tele-Mentored Robotic Surgery Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the 5G tele-mentored robotic surgery industry are prioritizing the creation of innovative mechanisms such as real-time force feedback mechanisms to increase accuracy during surgery and provide surgeons a touch sensation during remote operations. The real-time force feedback technologies allow surgeons to feel immediate tactile feedback from robotic tools, simulating touch during surgery which improves accuracy, minimizes tissue rupture, and enhances safety in remote or minimally invasive processes. For instance, Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co., Ltd., a manufacturing firm based in China, received approval from Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) for its Toumai Laparoscopic Surgical Robot in December 2024. The Toumai Robot comes with real-time force sensing technology that gives surgeons tactile feedback during surgeries, thus increasing precision and mitigating tissue damage. This robot also facilitates remote surgeries over vast distances, making intercontinental tele-mentored surgeries possible. This constitutes a significant leap in minimally invasive and 5G-empowered robotic surgical techniques in Latin America. It lays the foundation for wider acceptance of remote surgical solutions, enhances patients' access to superior care, and establishes a new standard for the melding of robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced network technology in contemporary healthcare systems.

How Is The Fifth Generation (5G) Tele-Mentored Robotic Surgery Market Segmented?

The fifth generation (5G) tele-mentored robotic surgery market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Surgery Type: General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Urology, Gynecology, Other Surgery Types

3) By Application: Training And Education, Remote Surgery, Consultation, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Surgical Robots, Imaging Devices, Communication Devices, Haptic Devices, Sensors

2) By Software: Surgical Planning Software, Remote Monitoring Software, Data Analytics Software, Simulation Software, Control Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration, Training And Education, Maintenance And Support, Consulting Services, Telecommunication Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Fifth Generation (5G) Tele-Mentored Robotic Surgery Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for fifth generation (5G) tele-mentored robotic surgery. It's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the quickest growth throughout the forecast period. The report considers various regions globally, specifically: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

