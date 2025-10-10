Restoration works to be performed as planned for the four bronze statues on the second tier of Ruins of St. Paul’s

MACAU, October 10 - As essential maintenance for the bronze statues of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has been conducting restoration works on the seven statues on the façade of this monument in phases. The first phase of restoration works, which covered the Virgin Mary statue and the stone pedestal on the third tier, was completed in June this year, and the second phase for the four bronze statues on the second tier will be carried out from mid-October to November as per the announced restoration plan.

Due to natural aging and prolonged exposure to sunlight and rain, maintenance and restoration are required for the bronze statues and the stone pedestals of the Ruins of St. Paul’s. To this end, the Centre of Preservation and Transmission for Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao, under the auspices of IC, has proceeded with the bronze statue restoration with the interdisciplinary expertise support in engineering, chemistry and metal restoration from the Palace Museum and the University of Macau. In strict compliance with the international conservation and restoration requirements for heritage sites and under the principles of authenticity, integrity, minimum intervention and reversibility, comprehensive restoration of the seven bronze statues of the Ruins of St. Paul’s has been carried out in three phases since early this year. In June, restoration and strengthening works were completed for the bronze statue of the Virgin Mary and its stone pedestal on the third tier.

According to the restoration plan announced early this year, the second phase of the restoration works on the bronze statues of the Ruins of St. Paul’s will be carried out from 14 October to 30 November. During this period, IC will perform repair and maintenance works on the four bronze statues located on the second tier of the Ruins of St. Paul’s and scaffolding will be installed on the front façade of the monument. For public safety and execution of the works, the Ruins of St. Paul’s (including “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s” and the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public at certain times (please refer to the table below). During the project period, barricades will be temporarily installed in the forecourt area and on the staircase of the Ruins of St. Paul’s to separate the intervention area from the public.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.