Alright on Senior Night

Eleven seniors took the field for Plainview on Senior Night. One of them provided the scoring punch the Indians needed to stay unbeaten in District 3A-2. Quarterback Chad Smith passed for three touchdowns and the Plainview defense held Sulphur to 59 yards in the second half, leading the Indians to a 21-19 win over Sulphur on Thursday. The victory gives Plainview (5-3, 5-0 district) the chance to play at Madill for the district title next Friday. Plainview bottled up Sulphur’s dynamic quarterback Ty Williams after halftime. The junior rushed for 73 yards in the first two quarters, but was held to only 20 the rest of the game. His 75-yard kickoff return touchdown in the third quarter brought the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-4) to within two points, but Williams couldn’t find a receiver for the 2-point conversion. The first half was a tale of two quarters. Williams was a nightmare for the Plainview defense in the first half. The junior capped Sulphur’s first possession with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Neal at 7:54. The Indians’ defense struggled to contain the Bulldogs’ three-pronged attack of Williams, Neal and tailback Dylan Walker, and Sulphur increased its lead on a 15-yard Williams run with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. Trailing 13-0, Plainview’s offense got going in the second. Smith found Deric Shelton for a 4-yard TD pass at 7:58 and Joseph Pierce for a 6-yarder with 15 seconds left in the second. Sam Waters’ PAT gave Plainview a 14-13 lead heading into halftime. Penalty yardage was costly for both teams. Sulphur committed seven penalties for 70 yards, while Plainview had nine for 100 yards. The miscues carried over in the second half. On the opening kickoff, Sulphur took down Blake Campo at the Plainview 5 with a horse collar tackle, giving the Indians a 15-yard boost. Plainview added what proved to be the winning score nine plays later on another Smith TD, this time from 30 yards out on play-action pass to Shelton. Sulphur answered immediately. Plainview was docked 15 yards on the kickoff for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after its score. The short kick combined with a strong west wind led to Williams’ 75-yard dash up the middle, cutting Plainview’s lead to 21-19. Other than that, the Bulldogs found yards hard to come by in the second half. Failed PATs doomed the Bulldogs. Sulphur missed an extra point in the first half and the 2-point try after Williams’ return. Smith finished 14-of-20 for 154 yards and an interception, completing passes to nine different receivers. Shelton led the way with four catches for 64 yards and his two scores, while Campo rushed 27 times for 149 yards and recovered a Williams fumble at the Plainview 34 with 1:23 remaining, negating Sulphur’s last shot at the win. Williams was 5-of-7 for 88 yards passing, Neal had three catches for 73 yards and Haydn Rogers added an interception in the fourth quarter for Sulphur. Plainview won its fifth consecutive game while Sulphur lost its third in a row. Erik K. Horne 221-6522

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