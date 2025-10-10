Europe’s Textured Pea for High-Protein Savory Market to Reach USD 980 Million by 2035, Driven by Meat Alternatives

Demand for Textured Pea for High-protein Savory in EU

Spain and Italy are set to grow at 8.1% and 7.8% CAGR, driven by plant-based innovation, Mediterranean cuisine, and expanding food service applications.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for textured pea protein in high-protein savory applications across the European Union (EU) is entering a decisive growth phase, projected to surge from USD 460 million in 2025 to USD 980 million by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 7.9%. Parallel momentum is emerging across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, where expanding plant-based manufacturing and local protein sourcing initiatives are strengthening the supply-demand ecosystem, positioning both regions as pivotal contributors to the global textured pea protein market.

Europe’s Stronghold: Innovation and Processing Capabilities Define Market Maturity

Europe remains the most technically advanced and commercially significant hub for textured pea protein adoption, driven by sustained consumer interest in meat alternatives, protein fortification, and clean-label ingredients. By 2025, meat alternative products will represent nearly 64% of EU demand, supported by the growing penetration of plant-based burgers, sausages, and ground meat analogs across retail and food service channels.

Within the EU, Germany, the Netherlands, and France collectively account for the majority of consumption, averaging 0.4–0.6 kilograms per capita in 2025—a figure expected to climb to 0.9 kilograms by 2035. Major metropolitan centers such as Berlin (USD 74 million projected demand by 2035), Amsterdam (USD 57 million), and Paris (USD 51 million) serve as primary consumption hubs, reflecting strong retail and foodservice penetration.

The shift toward high-protein formulations exceeding 70% protein content—forecast to represent 58% of all EU demand—underscores manufacturers’ commitment to nutritional density and performance-driven product design. Moreover, advancements in extrusion texturization and wet-spinning technologies are enhancing texture authenticity, paving the way for broader application in high-moisture and hybrid protein systems.

Eastern Europe’s Acceleration: Poland and Czech Republic Lead the Regional Growth Curve

While Western Europe maintains the lion’s share of market value, Eastern Europe is rapidly closing the gap, led by Poland (CAGR 9.4%) and the Czech Republic (CAGR 9.2%). This acceleration is supported by robust food manufacturing investments, export-oriented production, and policy-level support for plant-based food infrastructure.

Poland’s and the Czech Republic’s per capita consumption is expected to more than double—from 0.3 kg in 2025 to 0.7 kg by 2035—driven by competitive local manufacturing, affordable supply chains, and strategic partnerships with Western European ingredient suppliers. This localized growth model mirrors patterns observed in APAC, where emerging economies are scaling rapidly to meet growing protein fortification demand.

Technology and Cost Competitiveness Reshaping the Market Landscape

A notable structural shift underpinning Europe’s leadership—and influencing APAC’s trajectory—is the improvement in pea protein extraction efficiency and processing scale. The average cost differential between textured pea and soy proteins has narrowed from 15% in 2020 to just 8% in 2025, making textured pea a commercially viable alternative for large-scale food manufacturers.

Technological convergence is also evident in hybrid texturization, where pea protein is combined with other plant sources to optimize texture, mouthfeel, and digestibility. This innovation has expanded application potential beyond meat analogs to include protein snacks, ready meals, bakery enrichment, and functional food supplements.

Competitive Landscape: European Leadership Meets Global Expansion

The European market structure remains consolidated, with five companies controlling a majority of high-protein textured pea protein supply. Roquette leads with an 18% market share, followed by Ingredion, Emsland Group, Cosucra, and AGT Food. Collectively, these firms supply over 2,500 food manufacturers across Europe, leveraging vertically integrated production systems, proprietary extrusion technologies, and deep technical service networks.

• Roquette dominates through its France and Belgium facilities, offering tailored texturization solutions across protein density levels.

• Ingredion focuses on specialized formulations for meat alternatives and convenience foods, supported by its European R&D hubs.

• Emsland Group utilizes its German starch-processing heritage to provide regionally sourced, sustainable pea proteins.

• Cosucra and AGT Food emphasize clean-label, organic, and cost-efficient solutions tailored to varied customer segments.

In Asia-Pacific, similar dynamics are unfolding as Puris Proteins, Vestkorn, Sotexpro, and Nutri-Pea Limited deepen regional collaborations to meet rising manufacturer demand. Multinational ingredient companies are also partnering with APAC-based contract processors to expand availability and reduce import reliance.

Future Outlook: Europe and APAC to Drive 65% of Global Growth by 2035

By 2035, Europe and APAC together are projected to account for nearly two-thirds of incremental global demand for textured pea protein in high-protein savory applications. Europe will retain its innovation leadership, underpinned by technical know-how and product diversification, while APAC’s contribution will expand through capacity building and consumption-driven growth.

Ongoing R&D investments, sustainability-linked sourcing models, and enhanced scalability of plant-based ingredients are expected to consolidate textured pea protein’s position as a core input in the next generation of high-protein foods. As consumer demand for nutrient-rich, allergen-free, and environmentally sustainable ingredients intensifies, both Europe and APAC stand poised to define the global trajectory of this evolving market.

Key Segments of the Demand for Textured Pea for High-protein Savory in EU

By Application:

• Meat Alternative Products

• Protein Snacks & Bars

• Ready Meals & Convenience Foods

• Bakery Protein Enhancement

By Protein Content:

• High-Protein Formulations (>70%)

• Medium-Protein Formulations (50-70%)

• Protein-Fiber Blends (<50%)

• Specialized Functional Blends

By Texture Format:

• Chunks & Strips

• Granules & Crumbles

• Minced Textures

• Formed Protein Pieces

By Processing Method:

• Extrusion Texturization

• Wet Spinning

• 3D Printing Applications

• Hybrid Processing Techniques

By End-User Profile:

• Plant-Based Food Manufacturers

• Protein Ingredient Formulators

• Food Service Operators

• Retail Brand Developers

• Nutrition Supplement Producers

