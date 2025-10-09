Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrest of Former Fresno Police Department Officer for Embezzling Over $60,000 in Evidence Money

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the filing of criminal charges and arrest of Rey Ariel Medeles, a former detective with the Major Narcotics Team of the Fresno Police Department (FPD), for two counts of grand theft and two counts of preparing false documentary evidence. In 2024, FPD discovered that Medeles checked out over $60,000 in cash from the evidence room without proper authorization. FPD suspected criminal activity and requested Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) assistance with an investigation into Medeles’ potential criminal conduct.

“California peace officers have a duty to protect the public and uphold the public trust. Individuals who abuse that trust for personal gain violate their duty to the people and the law,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “We're grateful to the Fresno Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their collaboration in this matter. The California Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute corruption at every turn and hold accountable those who break the law and the trust placed in them by the public.”

“As Chief of the Fresno Police Department, I am deeply troubled by the former detective’s conduct and its impact on the trust we strive to build with our community. While this arrest is not a proud moment for our department, I want to reassure the public that we take swift and decisive action when serious misconduct is discovered, including involving our state and federal partners,” said Mindy Casto, Chief of Police at the Fresno Police Department. “I am grateful for the collaborative efforts of the FBI and California DOJ in holding the former detective accountable. I want to reassure our community that no one is above the law.”

“Law enforcement officers hold immense authority, and any abuse of that power will be met with decisive action,” said FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel. “The Fresno Police Department acted immediately and with integrity and reported their concerns to the FBI. We are committed to working with our partners to hold public servants accountable, and to strengthen public trust and protect our community.”

The arrest of Medeles is the result of a joint effort by FPD, FBI, and the California Department of Justice's Bureau of Investigation, and the case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Section.

On two different occasions in 2023 and 2024, search warrants were executed at residences. At each location, approximately $30,000 was seized and booked into evidence. On both occasions, no charges were filed, and no forfeiture proceedings were commenced against the targets. And on both occasions, Medeles signed the cash out of the evidence room by preparing a record that falsely stated that he was returning the money to the suspects — instead, Medeles kept the money.

It is important to note that criminal charges are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

A copy of the complaint is available here.