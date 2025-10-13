Twin Thrift Vintage Expands with ‘Mini TTV’ at Olney Antique Village

Twin Thrift Vintage expands its footprint with “Mini TTV” at Olney Antique Village, bringing its beloved vintage style to a new community.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Thrift Vintage , the locally loved vintage shop founded by twin sisters Ali Virden Mitchell and Jordan Virden Menefee, is expanding its footprint with a second location — affectionately dubbed “Mini TTV” — opening this month at Olney Antique Village in Olney, Maryland.After doubling the size of their flagship space at The Shops at Westwood within their first year, the sisters are growing again to meet rising demand for their curated mix of vintage glassware, furniture, barware, and nostalgic home décor. The new Mini TTV will bring Twin Thrift’s signature clean, modern aesthetic and fast-turning finds to a new community of vintage lovers.“People want their homes to feel special again,” added co-founder Jordan Virden Menefee. “Vintage tells a story — it’s sustainable, beautifully made, and every piece has a bit of history. We love helping people find something that feels like them.”In today’s economy, vintage shopping offers something rare — quality, character, and sustainability without the markup. From mid-century glassware and colorful bar sets to nostalgic furniture and home décor, Twin Thrift gives new life to timeless pieces while helping shoppers express their personal style affordably.Since opening their brick-and-mortar store in 2024, Twin Thrift Vintage has quickly become a local favorite, earning a Best of Howard County nod from The Baltimore Sun and features in outlets including WMAR, Ellicott City Patch, and Voyage Baltimore.The sisters’ focus on storytelling, sustainability, and community events has translated into rapid digital growth, with over 1 million combined views across social media and a growing base of local fans who “found them on Instagram.”“We built Twin Thrift to make vintage feel fresh, accessible, and fun,” said co-founder Ali Virden Mitchell. “The energy we’ve seen from our Westwood customers has been incredible, and expanding to Olney lets us share that joy with even more people while keeping our original location thriving.”Visitors can find Mini TTV upstairs at Olney Antique Village (3420 Morningwood Drive, Olney, MD 20832), open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 AM to 5 PM. Twin Thrift’s flagship location at 13554 Triadelphia Road in Ellicott City remains open and continues to host events and seasonal markets.For the latest updates, events, and vendor announcements, follow @twinthriftvintage on Instagram and Facebook — the best way to stay in the loop on everything new, from Mini TTV sneak peeks to holiday pop-ups.

