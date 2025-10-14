Courage in Health Series To Spotlight Ethics and Transparency in Healthcare

“Courage in Health” is a nine-part online summit featuring more than two dozen doctors, scientists and advocates addressing challenges in medicine and public health. The series, hosted and directed by Alana Newman, premieres Nov. 1 at www.speaker.salon/courage.

Nine-day online event features national speakers exploring integrity and reform in medicine

We’re at a turning point in public health. This series gives courageous voices a platform to talk about integrity in medicine and the challenges facing healthcare today.” — Alana Newman - Founder & Host of the Speaker Salon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Speaker Salon will launch the "Courage in Health" series on Nov. 1, a nine-day virtual summit highlighting doctors, scientists and advocates promoting ethics and transparency in healthcare. The event features nationally recognized presenters including Mary Holland, Aaron Siri, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel and nearly 30 other speakers addressing current challenges in medicine and public health.An evolution of the "Health Freedom Summit" first launched in 2020, the #CourageInHealth series and campaign were developed by director, author and speaker Alana Newman to honor those who shared differing perspectives during the COVID-19 crisis and to encourage open discussion about healthcare innovation and reform.Newman is a longtime healthcare consumer advocate. Early in her media career, she championed holistic approaches to infertility and restorative reproductive medicine before expanding her work to explore the social and ethical dimensions of healthcare. Her productions, including "The Speaker Salon" podcast , now feature a range of professionals — from physicians and researchers to therapists focused on mental health and metabolic wellness."It takes courage to ask hard questions and pursue truth in any industry," said Newman. "This series brings together diverse voices committed to improving integrity, accountability and trust in healthcare."The series includes a wide range of interviews and presentations available online for free Nov. 1–9 at https://speaker.salon/courage . Each day, experts will examine pressing issues such as:• How transparency and data sharing can strengthen public trust in medicine.• The connection between nutrition, chronic disease and long-term wellness.• New research exploring fertility, metabolic health and preventive care.• Strategies for families to make informed choices about health and well-being.Daily presentations will be available for 24 hours after airing. Early-bird premium passes, which provide lifetime access, are available for $47 until midnight PST Oct. 31. Ten percent of proceeds will benefit nonprofits supporting mental health and regenerative farming.About The Speaker SalonFounded in 2024 by producer and podcaster Alana Newman, "The Speaker Salon" is a media initiative featuring conversations on science, ethics and human health. Visit https://www.speaker.salon to listen to "The Speaker Salon" podcast and learn more about Newman’s work and upcoming series.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.