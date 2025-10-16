Vine to Bar Unveils Bold New Packaging and Gut-Healthy Benefits

Vine to Bar Chocolate Vine to Bar New Gut Healthy Chocolate

Chocolate that Finally Loves You Back

We’ve always believed great chocolate could do more. Now we have the science to back it up.” — Peggy Furth, Co-Founder, Vine to Bar

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, chocolate has been a one-sided love story: you may have loved it, but it didn’t always love you back and now Vine to Bar is returning the favor.With sleek new packaging and a patent that enhances both flavor and nutrition, Vine to Bar is poised to do for chocolate what others have done for soda: turn a guilty pleasure into a beneficial one.This is a chocolate indulgence your gut will love too.At the heart of Vine to Bar’s chocolate is WellVine™ - pressed, dried, and milled Chardonnay grapes, upcycled from winemaking and packed with a secret superpower: real food prebiotics.Years of collaboration with UC Davis and the USDA Agricultural Research Service have confirmed what Vine to Bar has always believed. Great chocolate can be good for you, too.With a natural sweetness and gut-supporting fiber, WellVine™ not only enhances the taste of Vine to Bar’s premium 67% dark chocolate but also tempers the bitterness of traditional dark chocolate while delivering goodness in every melt-in-your-mouth bite.“We’ve always believed great chocolate could do more,” said Peggy Furth, Co-Founder, Vine to Bar. “Now we have the science to back it up.”Founded by Barbara Banke and Peggy Furth, Vine to Bar has long invested in researching the health potential of upcycled Chardonnay grapes. Their discovery of WellVine™ as a real food prebiotic is reshaping how we think about indulgence.“Our mission has been to create a premium chocolate experience that aligns with modern health-conscious consumers,” said Ed Klein, Managing Director, Vine to Bar. “These findings reinforce that chocolate can be both delicious and beneficial.”New Packaging, Same Obsession with QualityRolling out this fall, Vine to Bar’s updated packaging mirrors everything inside the bar: elevated, flavorful, and designed to delight. It’s a modern reintroduction to a chocolate experience that satisfies deeper than most.Whether enjoyed as an everyday delight or a mindful indulgence, Vine to Bar is more than dark chocolate, it’s a love affair you won’t regret.Vine to Bar is available online at www.vinetobar.com and retail locations across the US. To learn more about the brand, visit us on IG, Facebook, and YouTube: @VinetobarAbout Vine to BarVine to Bar is a new kind of chocolate brand, dedicated to crafting exceptional dark chocolate with unique, health-conscious benefits. Patented to improve both taste and nutrition, Vine to Bar blends WellVine™, pressed, dried, and milled Chardonnay grapes, into rich, dark chocolate, unlocking natural sweetness, bright fruit notes, and gut-friendly prebiotics.Crafted with 15% upcycled Chardonnay grapes from Jackson Family Wines, makers of Kendall-Jacksonand La Crema, Vine to Bar is a patented innovation that transforms chocolate into a gut-friendly, feel-good indulgence.For more information, visit www.vinetobar.com

