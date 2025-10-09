Missouri’s Tri-Share Model Wins National Recognition at TOOTRiS’ Wings of Innovation Awards

Child Care Aware of Missouri Wins Gold Award at First Wings of Innovation Awards

Child Care Aware of Missouri honored with Gold Award for powering statewide access to affordable Child Care

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS is proud to spotlight Child Care Aware of Missouri, recipient of the Gold Award at the 2025 Wings of Innovation CCR&R Awards, for transforming a challenge into the state’s first tri-share Child Care model. The award was announced during TOOTRiS’ Wind Beneath Your Wings Summit, held in San Diego, where leaders in Child Care innovation from across the nation gathered to celebrate transformative solutions.

Child Care Aware of Missouri demonstrated how setbacks can fuel innovation. After losing a decades-long state contract, the organization boldly pivoted to launch Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, which has now become the engine behind Missouri’s first statewide tri-share model known as Child Care Works. By uniting businesses, families, and government, and in partnership with Kids Win Missouri and TOOTRiS, this initiative has already secured millions in public funding and built a statewide digital referral system that ensures Child Care remains the backbone of Missouri’s workforce.

The award was announced during TOOTRiS’ Wind Beneath Your Wings Summit, which drew hundreds of Child Care leaders from across the nation to reimagine and strengthen the future of Child Care. As part of the Summit, the Wings of Innovation Awards spotlight bold, local solutions making a difference today and offering models for tomorrow. Other award winners included Rural Pathways, Child Care Aware of Kentucky, PATCH Hawaii, Child Care Aware of Kansas, and MountainHeart South CCR&R.

“At Child Care Aware of Missouri, we’ve learned that challenges can spark the greatest opportunities,” said Robin Phillips, CEO. “The birth of Child Care Keeps Missouri Working is proof that when innovation and collaboration are at the forefront, we can build solutions that strengthen our workforce and expand access to quality Child Care across the state.”

“Missouri has shown how resilience and innovation can turn barriers into blueprints for the future of Child Care,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “We applaud their vision and leadership, which is not only strengthening Missouri’s workforce but also setting a model for other states to follow.”

About Child Care Aware® of Missouri

Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a campaign offering solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. Learn more at mochildcareaware.org.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest Child Care platform partnering with employers, providers, government agencies, and Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) organizations to strengthen local Child Care ecosystems, amplify the impact of community-based initiatives, and make care more accessible, equitable, and sustainable — empowering parents, supporting providers, and fueling economic growth. Learn more at tootris.com*.

