MountainHeart South CCR&R Celebrated as a National Honoree for Innovative Rural Child Care Solutions

TOOTRiS honors MountainHeart South

TRAILS program meets providers where they are—bringing knowledge, confidence, and connection to rural Child Care programs

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In many rural communities, access to quality Child Care can be scarce — but MountainHeart South CCR&R is proving that distance doesn’t have to mean disadvantage. MountainHeart’s TRAILS Program along with their provider recruitment efforts and the Together We Grow initiative has been recognized as an Honoree in the 2025 Wings of Innovation CCR&R Awards, presented by TOOTRiS in San Diego.

In southern West Virginia, families often face limited Child Care options, and providers can struggle to find the support, training, and equipment they need. MountainHeart South CCR&R provides the TRAILS program while partnering with the Together We Grow initiative to bridge those gaps, recruiting new providers while equipping existing ones with practical resources. Through its TRAILS program, the organization brings professional development, educational tools, and technical guidance directly to rural Child Care programs.

By meeting providers where they are, MountainHeart South is helping to expand safe, high-quality Child Care while also strengthening local economies. Families benefit from increased access to child care close to home, while providers gain the confidence and resources to sustain their programs long term.

The award was announced during TOOTRiS’ Wind Beneath Your Wings Summit, which drew hundreds of Child Care leaders from across the nation to reimagine and strengthen the future of Child Care. As part of the Summit, the Wings of Innovation Awards spotlighted bold, local solutions making a difference today and offering models for tomorrow. Other award winners included Rural Pathways, Child Care Aware of Missouri, Child Care Aware of Kentucky, PATCH Hawaii, and Child Care Aware of Kansas.

“MountainHeart South CCR&R shows the power of meeting communities where they are,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “Their approach is expanding access in areas that are too often left behind, and it’s a model of resilience and partnership that can inspire rural communities everywhere.”

“Rural families deserve the same access to quality child care as anyone else, and that’s what drives our work every day,” said Donna England, Assistant Program Director at MountainHeart South CCR&R. “With TRAILS, we’re not just delivering resources — we’re helping providers feel supported, connected, and confident to serve the children and families in their communities - While partnering with Together We Grow, to bring more quality child care providers to southern West Virginia."

About MountainHeart South CCR&R

MountainHeart South CCR&R serves Southern West Virginia with a mission to strengthen families and communities by improving access to high-quality Child Care. The organization provides critical support for families seeking care and equips Child Care providers with the tools, training, and resources needed to succeed. Through innovative programs like TRAILS and initiatives such as Together We Grow, MountainHeart fosters community partnerships that expand opportunities for children, empower providers, and build resilient local economies. Learn more at https://www.mthtwv.com/mcs/

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest Child Care platform that partners with employers, providers, government agencies, and Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) organizations to strengthen local Child Care ecosystems, amplify the impact of community-based initiatives, and make care more accessible, equitable, and sustainable — empowering parents, supporting providers, and fueling economic growth. Learn more at tootris.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.