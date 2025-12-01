Parma Car Care Specialists Supports Coats for Kids This Holiday Season

Parma Car Care Specialists in Parma, OH partners with Coats for Kids to provide warmth and support for children and families during the holiday season.

No child should have to face an Ohio winter without a warm coat.” — Fred Cerny, Owner of Parma Car Care Specialists

PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parma Car Care Specialists, a family-owned auto repair shop serving the Parma and Cleveland areas, is once again giving back to the community this holiday season—this time by supporting Coats for Kids, an organization dedicated to providing new winter coats to children in need.

With temperatures dropping and the holiday season underway, the initiative aims to ensure that every child in Northeast Ohio has a warm coat to face the cold months ahead. The team at Parma Car Care Specialists is contributing to the program and encouraging community members to join in the effort by donating or spreading awareness.

Helping Families Stay Warm

Founded more than 20 years ago, Coats for Kids has distributed hundreds of thousands of new coats to children across the region. By supporting this effort, Parma Car Care Specialists continues its mission to make a difference in the local community—beyond automotive repair—by promoting compassion and care for neighbors in need.

A Word from the Owner

“No child should have to face an Ohio winter without a warm coat,” said Fred Cerny, Owner of Parma Car Care Specialists.

About Parma Car Care Specialists

Established in 1989, Parma Car Care Specialists is a full-service automotive repair facility located at 5481 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134. The shop offers diagnostics, brake and tire services, alignments, fleet maintenance, and preventive care for customers throughout Parma and Cleveland. Known for integrity, transparency, and community involvement, the business continues to combine modern automotive technology with old-fashioned neighborhood values.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.