Parma Car Care Specialists Supports Local Food Bank for the Holidays

Parma Car Care Specialists in Parma, OH partners with the Parma Hunger Center to support families in need during the holiday season.

PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parma Car Care Specialists, a trusted local auto repair shop serving the Parma community since 1989, is giving back this holiday season by supporting the Parma Hunger Center. The initiative aims to help local families access essential food and resources during one of the busiest times of the year for community food banks.

Located in the heart of Parma, the Parma Hunger Center has served thousands of residents in need through food distribution and outreach programs. By contributing to the center’s holiday efforts, Parma Car Care Specialists continues its longstanding tradition of community involvement beyond automotive repair.

Supporting Local Families During the Holidays

Throughout November and December, the shop is encouraging customers and community members to donate non-perishable food items, which will be delivered to the Parma Hunger Center before the holidays. The effort is part of a broader company initiative to promote compassion, volunteerism, and neighborhood support in Parma and surrounding areas.

A Word from the Owner

“Community support is at the heart of what we do,” said Fred Cerny, Owner of Parma Car Care Specialists.

About Parma Car Care Specialists

Founded in 1989, Parma Car Care Specialists provides comprehensive auto repair and maintenance services to Parma and the greater Cleveland area. From diagnostics and brakes to tires, alignments, and fleet services, the shop combines modern tools with decades of experience. Located at 5481 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134, Parma Car Care remains committed to honesty, community engagement, and reliable automotive service.

