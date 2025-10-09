DWR wildlife license plates raise over $1.9M for conservation efforts during last 5 years

Salt Lake City — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources began selling specialty wildlife license plates in 2004, and from 2019 to 2024, the plates raised over $1.9 million for wildlife conservation efforts in Utah.

While the majority of funding for managing fish and wildlife species in Utah comes from hunting and fishing license and permit sales, the specialty license plates allow Utah drivers to also support the species they care about by purchasing a wildlife license plate. There are four wildlife license plate options available:

Elk

Mule deer

Kestrel

Trout

"The wildlife license plates are a fun way to show support for Utah's fish and wildlife, and we are grateful to the Utah Legislature for approving this additional funding option and for all the Utahns who support wildlife conservation through these plates," DWR Administrative Services Chief Kenny Johnson said. "We've seen an increase in sales the last few years, particularly in 2021 and 2022 following the pandemic. Our most popular plates are the elk and mule deer options. Of all the specialty plates offered in Utah through the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles, our wildlife plates were the third-highest generating plates from 2019 to 2024."

Revenue from the mule deer, elk and trout license plates goes toward funding the management of game species in Utah. The revenue generated from the kestrel license plate helps fund conservation efforts and projects that benefit nongame species (fish and wildlife that aren't hunted or fished for) in Utah. Some of the specific projects funded by the license plate revenue the last few years include:

Wahweap Fish Hatchery operations (this hatchery helps raise several fish species listed under the Endangered Species Act).

Building Motus tracking stations throughout Utah and deploying the tracking tags on various birds, which allows for the study of bird migrations. This system has provided valuable information about the use and importance of the Great Salt Lake to birds.

Coordinating and conducting breeding bird surveys with partnering agencies.

Telemetry studies of American white pelicans.

The purchase of radio transmitters to learn more about the movements of endangered California condors.

"Often, the license plate funds are paired with other funding sources, like federal grants, which greatly increases the impact of those funds for wildlife conservation projects," Johnson said.

Wildlife license plates can be purchased online on the DMV website or in person at a DMV location. Each plate costs $46.50 when it is ordered, which includes the cost of the plate and a $25 donation to the DWR. Each year when the vehicle's registration is renewed, the registration fees will include an annual $25 donation to the DWR. Learn more on the DWR website.