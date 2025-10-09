Dr. Jennifer Dall Illuminates the Hidden Realities of ADHD in Women on Hacking Your ADHD Podcast

For so long, ADHD was defined by the image of an 8-yr-old hyperactive boy. But many women experience ADHD as mental hyperactivity—racing thoughts and hidden impulsivity—that others simply don’t see.” — Dr. Jennifer Dall

CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a compelling episode of Hacking Your ADHD , host William Curb welcomes Dr. Jennifer Dall, founder of ADHD Holistically , for a deep dive into late diagnosis, masking, and strategies to help ADHD brains thrive. Drawing on over 25 years as an educator, ADHD coach, and grief-informed neurodivergence specialist, Dr. Dall combines clinical knowledge and lived experience to challenge outdated ADHD stereotypes and offer practical, life-changing tools.Dr. Dall shared how social expectations and decades-old research have left countless women undiagnosed, even as they quietly struggle with executive function challenges. She described how girls and women are often taught to “be good,” masking symptoms behind perfectionism and overachievement. The result? Years of internalized shame, fatigue, and misdiagnoses of depression or anxiety.“For so long, ADHD was defined by the image of an eight-year-old hyperactive boy,” said Dr. Dall. “But many women experience ADHD as mental hyperactivity—racing thoughts and hidden impulsivity—that others simply don’t see. Recognizing these differences is key to getting effective support.”Throughout the episode, Dr. Dall and Curb unpacked real-world solutions that listeners can put into practice right away, including:Breaking tasks into micro-steps so that everyday chores like laundry or email feel less overwhelming.Using the Pomodoro method—and even a playful “reverse Pomodoro”—to overcome the hardest part of any task: getting started.Body doubling (working alongside a partner or virtually) to reduce procrastination and boost follow-through.Building self-compassion and flexible to-do lists to combat shame and accept that productivity looks different for every brain.The conversation also highlights the emotional labor many women carry—keeping household schedules, managing invisible tasks—and how ADHD compounds the mental load. Dr. Dall encourages listeners to give these efforts the respect they deserve and to seek help without guilt, whether that means hiring support, delegating chores, or simply deleting a never-ending to-do item.This episode of Hacking Your ADHD offers validation, practical tools, and hope to anyone navigating ADHD, especially women who’ve long felt unseen.Listen to the full episode of Hacking Your ADHD featuring Dr. Jennifer Dall at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/late-diagnosis-masking-and-making-adhd-work-for-you/id1481135244?i=1000722484111 About Dr. Jennifer DallDr. Jennifer Dall is a Grief-Informed Neurodivergence Specialist and the founder of ADHD Holistically, where she empowers individuals with ADHD to transform daily struggles into opportunities for growth and self-discovery. With over 25 years of experience as an educator and a background in ADHD coaching, yoga instruction, and grief education, Dr. Jennifer offers a holistic, deeply personal approach to helping neurodivergent individuals thrive.Diagnosed with ADHD in her 50s after years of being told she "couldn’t possibly have it," Dr. Jennifer knows firsthand the challenges of navigating misinformation and masking symptoms, especially for women diagnosed later in life. Now, she specializes in helping women identify what truly works for them, focusing on practical, quick-fix strategies that simplify daily life without relying on medication or a one-size-fits-all approach.Through her courses, workshops, and speaking engagements, Dr. Jennifer equips women—and those who support them—to reframe their ADHD narratives and unlock their full potential. Her work also extends to therapists, life coaches, and HR professionals, offering comprehensive training to better support neurodivergent clients and employees.When she’s not coaching or creating content, she enjoys traveling, spending time with loved ones, and diving into new passions—a testament to her ADHD-driven curiosity and zest for life.

