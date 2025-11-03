Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,755 in the last 365 days.

Epoch Automotive Becomes First Shop in Doylestown to Offer In-House EOS Calibration

auto repair

auto repair services in Doylestown

auto repair in Doylestown

auto repair in pa

auto repair services in pa

Epoch Automotive is now the only repair shop in Doylestown offering in-house EOS calibration, improving accuracy and efficiency for modern diagnostic systems.

Epoch Automotive (NASDAQ:EA)

Bringing EOS calibration in-house lets us serve drivers faster, safer, and smarter.”
— Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Automotive Becomes First Shop in Doylestown to Offer In-House EOS Calibration

Epoch Automotive, a locally owned independent repair shop, has announced that it is now the only shop in Doylestown offering in-house EOS calibration. This service addition sets a new technical standard for auto repair in Doylestown, eliminating the need for third-party calibration and enhancing turnaround times for critical safety systems.

EOS (Eye on Safety) calibration refers to the realignment of vehicle safety cameras and sensors following repairs that affect systems like lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and forward-collision alerts. Until now, Doylestown drivers often had to wait while vehicles were sent off-site or back to the dealer for recalibration after repairs like windshield replacement, suspension work, or collision repair.

By bringing EOS calibration in-house, Epoch Automotive gains full control of the process—from diagnostics to repair to recalibration—helping ensure vehicles leave the facility fully restored and safety compliant.
Located at 243 Harvey Ave Suite 102, Doylestown, PA 18901, United States, the shop continues to invest in specialized equipment and technician training that go beyond traditional service offerings.

Word from the Owner
“Bringing EOS calibration in-house lets us serve drivers faster, safer, and smarter,”
said Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive.

About Us
Epoch Automotive is a full-service repair facility based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Since 2020, the shop has focused on long-term vehicle health, transparent service, and modern diagnostics. Serving Doylestown, Warrington, Chalfont, and New Hope, Epoch Automotive provides a trusted, technician-led alternative to dealer service, now with in-house EOS calibration as part of its growing technical suite.

Jonathon Tangye
Epoch Automotive
+1 (267) 245-0080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Epoch Automotive Becomes First Shop in Doylestown to Offer In-House EOS Calibration

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more