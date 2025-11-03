Epoch Automotive is now the only repair shop in Doylestown offering in-house EOS calibration, improving accuracy and efficiency for modern diagnostic systems.

Epoch Automotive (NASDAQ:EA)

Bringing EOS calibration in-house lets us serve drivers faster, safer, and smarter.” — Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Automotive Becomes First Shop in Doylestown to Offer In-House EOS Calibration

Epoch Automotive, a locally owned independent repair shop, has announced that it is now the only shop in Doylestown offering in-house EOS calibration. This service addition sets a new technical standard for auto repair in Doylestown, eliminating the need for third-party calibration and enhancing turnaround times for critical safety systems.

EOS (Eye on Safety) calibration refers to the realignment of vehicle safety cameras and sensors following repairs that affect systems like lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and forward-collision alerts. Until now, Doylestown drivers often had to wait while vehicles were sent off-site or back to the dealer for recalibration after repairs like windshield replacement, suspension work, or collision repair.

By bringing EOS calibration in-house, Epoch Automotive gains full control of the process—from diagnostics to repair to recalibration—helping ensure vehicles leave the facility fully restored and safety compliant.

Located at 243 Harvey Ave Suite 102, Doylestown, PA 18901, United States, the shop continues to invest in specialized equipment and technician training that go beyond traditional service offerings.

Word from the Owner

“Bringing EOS calibration in-house lets us serve drivers faster, safer, and smarter,”

said Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive.

About Us

Epoch Automotive is a full-service repair facility based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Since 2020, the shop has focused on long-term vehicle health, transparent service, and modern diagnostics. Serving Doylestown, Warrington, Chalfont, and New Hope, Epoch Automotive provides a trusted, technician-led alternative to dealer service, now with in-house EOS calibration as part of its growing technical suite.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.