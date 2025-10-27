914INC. Recognizes Westchester’s Most Powerful Women in Business

Annual awards event honors the county’s top executives, entrepreneurs, and leaders shaping the future

The awards celebrate the achievement & impact women continue to make on Westchester’s economy & community. These honorees represent vision, resilience, and the future of business leadership.” — Rob Martinelli, Group Publisher and President of Today Media

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 914INC. will once again shine a spotlight on the region’s most accomplished women at the Annual Women in Business Awards. Now in its fifteenth year, the event has become the premier recognition program for female leadership in Westchester, celebrating executives, entrepreneurs, and innovators who are redefining success and driving the county’s economic and cultural growth.Over the years, the Women in Business Awards have recognized hundreds of honorees—many of whom have gone on to scale businesses, launch groundbreaking initiatives, and take on prominent leadership roles across the region and beyond. Their continued impact underscores the enduring legacy of this event as more than just an evening of celebration, but a catalyst for connection, recognition, and inspiration.This year’s twenty-one honorees have been announced in the Nov/Dec issue of 914INC and can be found online: 914INC Women in Business. Presented in tandem with the issue, the awards event draws hundreds of community leaders and business professionals each year. The luncheon combines high-level networking, inspiring storytelling, and public recognition of honorees whose influence extends well beyond their organizations.“The Women in Business Awards not only celebrate individual achievement but also highlight the impact women continue to make on Westchester’s economy and community, states Rob Martinelli, Group Publisher and President of Today Media. “These honorees represent vision, resilience, and the future of business leadership.”This year’s program will also feature a guest speaker, Alyson Castillo, a respected C-Suite Revenue Leader and member of Board of Advisors, TechR2. Her insights into leadership and resilience will set the tone for an evening of empowerment and forward-looking dialogue.Cristiana Caruso, Editor of 914INC., adds “Every year, we are reminded of the depth of talent and determination among Westchester’s women in business. This event showcases leaders who are paving the way for the next generation—and doing so with purpose, creativity, and strength.”The celebration will take place on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the VIP Country Club in New Rochelle, NY, bringing together Westchester’s business community to honor those who are shaping the region’s future.For additional information, sponsorship opportunities, or ticket reservations, please visit WestchesterMagazine.com/914INC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.