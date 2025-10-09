SOJA Ventures Appoints Hurree CEO Aaron Gibson as Special Advisor to Accelerate European Expansion

Aaron Gibson, CEO Hurree and Oliver Swig, CEO Soja Ventures

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOJA Ventures , a technology-focused growth investment company, today announced the appointment of Aaron Gibson, CEO of Hurree , an AI-powered data analytics platform, as a Special Advisor to support the firm’s European expansion. The newly created role focuses on deepening SOJA’s presence across Ireland, the UK, and continental Europe.Based in Belfast and active across Dublin’s thriving tech ecosystem, Gibson brings a proven track record of developing technology companies as a founder, operator, and early-stage investor. In this advisory role, he will spearhead sourcing and diligence in the lower mid‑market and cultivate relationships with high‑potential founders. Gibson will also support SOJA’s structured-debt and alternative-credit strategies—improving speed to conviction and post‑investment value creation.“Aaron is brilliant at everything he does and he serves as a key strategic advisor to our growth in Ireland and Europe—enhancing both our ability to understand those markets and increasing our access to strong opportunities alike,” said Oliver Swig, Co‑Founder & Managing Director at SOJA Ventures. “We first met Aaron at the Dublin Tech Summit, where he immediately impressed our team, founders, and partners with his clarity, integrity, and operator’s eye for value. We’re excited to expand our footprint with him as a trusted leader on the ground.”“SOJA’s focus on founder-first investing and pragmatic value creation closely aligns with how I’ve built, scaled, and backed companies. I’ve known Oliver and the SOJA team for several years and received early funding from the firm, giving me firsthand knowledge of the integrity and guidance they impart when investing,” said Aaron Gibson, Founder and CEO of Hurree. “I’m genuinely looking forward to helping accelerate SOJA’s European expansion by bringing local insight, operational experience, and my business network that’s been built on delivering real value and trust.”Gibson leads with trust, clarity, and values, and shares that approach as the host of the SaaSy AF podcast , which offers unfiltered conversations about startup life, venture capital, innovation, and the world of media that influences them—minus the jargon and hype. Recent guests have included Alistair Campbell, Anthony Scaramucci, and Emily Maitlis.ABOUT SOJA VenturesSOJA Ventures is a Manhattan-based firm investing primarily in technology-focused growth companies across an array of industries. The firm is an extension of the Swig Family Office and represents a unique combination of experienced growth advisors specializing in lower middle-market structured debt, alternative credit financing, and non-control equity investments customized for leading technology and service-based companies..ABOUT HurreeHurree is a human-first data analytics platform reimagining how teams interact with information. With a proprietary tech stack built entirely in-house, Hurree delivers instant, intuitive insights to decision-makers across departments, eliminating unnecessary complexity and making data useful. Founded by Aaron Gibson, Hurree is grounded in a culture of care, clarity, and practical innovation. With a purpose-driven team, Hurree is redefining what data analytics should feel like: simple, empowering, and built for humans. Learn more at https://www.hurree.co/

