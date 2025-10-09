【National Day Holiday】 Macao registers 1.14 million visitor arrivals Average daily and single-day visitor arrivals both reach new heights

MACAU, October 9 - The eight-day holiday of the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival has come to an end in the Chinese mainland this year. Preliminary figures show that Macao registered 1.144 million visitor arrivals from 1 to 8 October 2025. Average daily visitor arrivals topped 143,000, which increased by 1.9% compared with the National Day holiday of 2024. Single-day visitor arrivals peaked at 191,000 on 4 October. Both the volumes of average daily and single-day visitor arrivals in Macao reached the highest records for National Day holidays ever since there were official statistics. On the other hand, the average hotel occupancy rate topped 87.9% over this National Day holiday.

Average daily visitor arrivals over National Day holiday reach all-time high

The National Day golden week is a major peak period of visitations to Macao. In celebration of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China this year, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), tourism businesses and other departments concerned organized different types of activities, while rolling out multichannel promotions and special offers and branding Macao as a hospitable destination. A great number of visitors was attracted to Macao for the experience of diverse “tourism +”. Different entities made preparations in advance while patrols and supervisory work were conducted during the holiday to safeguard visitors’ rights, as part of the continuous efforts to reinforce Macao’s profile as an ideal leisure destination.

According to preliminary figures, throughout the National Day holiday and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday (1 – 8 October 2025), Macao registered 1.144 million visitor arrivals in total. Average daily visitor arrivals reached 143,000 in Macao, a rise of 1.9% and 2.8% compared with the National Day holiday in 2024 and 2019 respectively. The daily average reached an all-time high ever since there were official statistics for National Day holidays.

Chinese mainland and international visitor arrivals both increase

Among overall visitor arrivals, there were 943,000 Chinese mainland visitors, 128,000 Hong Kong visitors, 16,000 visitors from Taiwan Region and 57,000 international visitors. The average daily volume of Chinese mainland visitors was 118,000, which rose year-on-year by 1.1% compared with the daily average (117,000) of the National Day holiday in 2024. In addition, international visitor arrivals topped 57,000. The average daily volume of international visitors reached about 7,200, a surge of 29.9% from the corresponding figure (about 5,500) during the National Day holiday of 2024.

Successive highest single-day records for National Day holiday

During the eight-day holiday, the single-day visitor arrivals reached 182,000 and 191,000 on 3 and 4 October 2025 respectively, both exceeding the highest single-day record of 172,000 visitors on 3 October 2024. Moreover, the single-day volume of visitors on 4 October 2025 reached an all-time high among National Day holidays ever since there were official statistics.

Average hotel occupancy rate nears 88%

Industry figures revealed that hotel establishments in Macao saw an average occupancy rate of 87.9% during the National Day holiday. The average hotel occupancy rate peaked at 93.5% on 2 October.

The average room rate of Macao’s hotel establishments (including hotels, apartment hotels and economical accommodation establishments) was around 1,698.8 patacas during the National Day holiday, a year-over-year decrease of 7.8% from last National Day holiday.

Wonderful events boost visitor flows and spending in Macao

For the National Day Golden Week, Macao rolled out many events and activities to enrich visitors’ experiences and spark interest in consumption. The events organized and supported by MGTO include the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest and the Fireworks Carnival on the waterfront next to Macao Science Center. In addition, a diversity of community tourism activities subsidized by MGTO were held in different districts to encourage residents and visitors to visit and enliven local communities with festive air and memorable experience.

Different governmental entities, community organizations, chambers of commerce and businesses set up temporary pedestrian zones in the vicinity of Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo and Taipa Village in collaboration. MGTO produced a promotional video for release on various channels and arranged for personnel to provide travel information at the information stations on site. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK also greeted and interacted with the public, enriching visitors’ experience.

Macao Grand Prix Museum welcomes many visitors

The Macao Grand Prix Museum welcomed 8,462 visitors in total over the eight days. On 1 October, the Museum was open for free admission and attracted 2,855 visitors. Originally closed as on Tuesday, the Museum was open on 7 October as a special arrangement.

Various measures ensure smooth operations

Before the National Day holiday, MGTO had officially sought the assistance of the Chinese mainland tourism department concerned to release Macao travel information on the National Day holiday to Chinese mainland visitors and industry operators. The Office also convened meetings with the local travel trade to map out plans to cope with the peaks of visitor flows, while conducting rigorous patrols with the interdepartmental workforce before and during the National Day holiday, joining hands to supervise operations in the tourism sector meticulously.

Between 1 and 8 October, MGTO conducted 165 inspections at different ports of entry, tourist attractions, shopping spots, hotels and so forth. The Office also carried out interdepartmental joint inspections with Consumer Council, Economic and Technological Development Bureau and Macao Customs Service among other public entities. No irregularity was discovered. In addition, MGTO joined hands with the police force to combat illegal accommodation. During the aforementioned period, the Office discovered five apartments allegedly operated as illegal accommodation.

MGTO’s inspectors stood by round the clock. MGTO’s Tourist Information counters tended to visitors’ enquiries, while the tourism hotline (853) 2833 3000 maintained its 24-hour operator service as usual. Between 1 and 8 October, MGTO received 35 enquiries and complaints from visitors mainly about hotel reservations, traffic and tourism service quality, as well as ten complaints about apartments allegedly operated as illegal accommodation. The Office has followed up with or referred the cases to the departments concerned for handling in accord with the law.