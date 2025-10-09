Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hosts G20 dialogue with students in the Free State, 14 Oct
Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will on 14 October 2025 host a G20 Dialogue with students at the Motheo TVET College in Bloemfontein, Free State Province.
The dialogue forms part of the year-long G20 awareness outreach programme implemented by Government Communications and Information System (GCIS), in partnership with various stakeholders across the country, including civil society, traditional leadership, business, and academia.
This programme will kick-start with an information exhibition, where identified government and non-government organisations will provide services and information to the students at Motheo TVET College.
Members of the media are invited to cover the events as follows:
- Date: 14 October 2025
- Time: 08h30
- Venue: Motheo TVET College, Main Campus, Bloemfontein
RSVP with:
Mr Motseki Ngubeni
GCIS
Cell: 060 363 7725
E-mail: motseki@gcis.gov.za
Enquiries:
Ms Yolisa Blom
GCIS
Cell: 072 130 9893
E-mail: yolisa@gcis.gov.za
Mandisa Mbele
The Presidency
Cell: 082 580 2213
E-mail: MandisaM@presidency.gov.za
