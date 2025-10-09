Taraji P. Henson’s BLHF Announces Inaugural “i AM The Table” Benefit Brunch Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Wale and More

BLHF Logo Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation i AM The Table Brunch BLHF Can We Talk? Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit

Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Partner with Prince George’s County Council Chair Edward P. Burroughs III for Can We Talk? Arts & Wellness Summit Oct. 10–12th

Humans need Humans. We’re creating spaces that honor safety, belonging and dignity, where people feel seen, empowered to heal and build tables of joy here at home and in communities around the world.” — Taraji P. Henson, Founder of BLHF

PRINCE GEORGES, COUNTY, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF), founded by Academy Award–nominated actress, producer, author, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate Taraji P. Henson in partnership with Prince George’s County Council Chair Edward P. Burroughs III , proudly announces the return of its transformative 5th Annual Can We Talk? (CWT) Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit, taking place October 10–12, 2025 at National Harbor.The summit will honor World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10) with a three-day experience blending art, culture, and healing to break down mental health stigma in marginalized communities. The Summit convenes therapists, wellness practitioners, cultural leaders, policymakers, celebrities, and community members for an immersive three-day experience centered in culture, healing, belonging, global wellness practices and will feature a World Art Bazaar. Made possible in part through funding provided by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County.Rooted in BLHF’s mission to eradicate the stigma around mental health in marginalized communities, the Summit has become a cultural homecoming—a space where stories are shared, ancient traditions honored, and families and communities strengthened.On Sunday, October 12th - BLHF will present the inaugural “i AM The Table” Benefit Brunch: Hosted by Taraji P. Henson with celebrity guests; Megan Thee Stallion (Three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar, entrepreneur and philanthropist), Wale (Artist, Entrepreneur), Sherri Shepherd (Actress, Comedian, Emmy-winning Daytime Talk Show Host), Abby Phillip (CNN Anchor), Lisa Vidal (Actress, Producer), Dr. Jay Barnett (Author, Mental Health Expert). Through inspiring conversations, our guests will honor tradition, uplift resilience, and celebrate joy.“Humans need Humans” said Taraji P. Henson, Founder of BLHF. “We want communities everywhere to collectively build tables of joy. We’re creating spaces that honor safety, belonging and dignity, where people feel seen, and empowered to heal, here at home and in communities around the world.“I’m honored to partner with the Boris L. Henson Foundation on our biggest event to date,” said Prince George’s County Council Chair Edward Burroughs. “At the close of the weekend, I will be making an exciting announcement regarding a substantial extension of our partnership that will bring meaningful and lasting benefits to Prince George’s County. BLHF exemplifies a true dedication to its mission, demonstrating its commitment through transformative action. Together we are not just envisioning change, we are making it a reality.”Tracie Jade Jenkins, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, states: "The ‘Can We Talk?’ Summit is both a community celebration and a global call to action. We need each other now more than ever. Behind every number is a heartbeat. A dreamer. A survivor. Someone who deserves not only to survive, but to thrive. Together, leaning on the traditions of those who came before us, we want to remember our power to heal both individually and collectively. We will raise funds to support wellness resources for communities in need.Event HighlightsFriday, October 10 – World Mental Health DayPanel Discussions & Healing Circles: Groundbreaking conversations such as “When the Village Feels Divided: Bridging Beliefs & Generations” and “All God’s Children Got Wings.”, “They Look Like Us”, with Healing circles that feature cultural practices such as Ring Shouts and Afro-Indigenous Choctaw sound medicine.Networking & Concert: An exclusive networking reception at MGM National Harbor. Summit participants will attend an electrifying concert to end the evening.Saturday, October 11Art & Integrative Wellness Activations: Workshops across National Harbor featuring over 20 traditional multicultural healing practices, including Japanese forest bathing, Capoeira, and a Heritage Aroma Bar.World Art Bazaar: Exhibitors presenting multicultural art, crafts, and therapeutic resources.Sunday, October 12 – Signature Event“i AM The Table” Benefit Brunch: Hosted by Taraji P. Henson with live jazz, red carpet arrivals, an intimate VIP experience and inspiring conversations with special guests; Megan Thee Stallion, Sherri Shepherd, Abby Phillip, Lisa Vidal, Wale, and Dr. Jay Barnett.A Cultural Movement in Mental WellnessCorporate partners, sponsors, and community allies are invited to join this cultural milestone. Every conversation plants seeds of transformation, and every dollar raised fuels BLHF’s mission of breaking down mental health stigma and building lasting resilience in marginalized communities.About the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF)Founded in 2018 by Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade Jenkins, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) honors the legacy of Taraji’s father, Boris Lawrence Henson, a Vietnam veteran who battled untreated mental health challenges. Born from personal experience and a lack of culturally relevant support, BLHF is dedicated to destigmatizing mental health in BIPOC and underrepresented communities.Through culturally competent therapy referrals, wellness resources, awareness campaigns, and educational initiatives, BLHF provides vital support and empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. Website: www.borislhensonfoundation.org

