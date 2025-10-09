Rose Garden by Premier Jade Design Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Rose Garden

Premier Jade Design's Exceptional Sales Office Design, Rose Garden, Recognized with Esteemed A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Premier Jade Design's Rose Garden as a Gold winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design excellence and innovation demonstrated by the Rose Garden project, positioning it as a standout within the competitive interior design industry.

The Rose Garden sales office design by Premier Jade Design showcases a masterful blend of traditional Suzhou garden elements with modern architectural concepts, creating a space that resonates with both cultural heritage and contemporary living needs. This award-winning design serves as an inspiration for the interior design community, demonstrating how seamless integration of historical influences and cutting-edge techniques can result in a truly remarkable and functional space.

Premier Jade Design's Rose Garden sales office design is a testament to the firm's expertise in crafting spaces that harmoniously combine aesthetics and functionality. The design incorporates a central axis layout reminiscent of French palace architecture, instilling a sense of grandeur and elegance. Simultaneously, it draws inspiration from the gardening techniques of Classical Suzhou Gardens, employing principles such as borrowing, matching, and dividing scenery to create a rich, layered spatial experience. The meticulous selection of materials, including metal, solid wood, luxury stone, leather, resin, acrylic, and glass, further enhances the warm and sophisticated atmosphere.

This significant recognition from the A' Design Award not only celebrates Premier Jade Design's outstanding achievement but also sets a new benchmark for the interior design industry. The Rose Garden project exemplifies how innovative design can successfully bridge the gap between cultural preservation and modern living requirements. As Premier Jade Design continues to push the boundaries of interior design, this award serves as a motivator for the team to maintain their commitment to delivering exceptional, culturally-relevant spaces that enhance the lives of those who inhabit them.

About Premier Jade Design
Premier Jade Design, founded by Yongna Sheng in 2010, is a professional design company specializing in interior design, lighting design, art display, and global procurement services. With a team of nearly 100 talented designers from diverse backgrounds, Premier Jade Design adheres to the principle of "craftsmanship leading" to provide comprehensive design and consulting services for various sectors, including real estate, commerce, offices, hotels, and private homes. The company's commitment to delivering high-quality, aesthetically pleasing, and functional spaces has earned them a reputation for excellence in the industry.

About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit an exceptional level of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Recognized as a major achievement by the A' Design Awards, these designs are characterized by their forward-thinking approach and the remarkable skill of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an esteemed panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Golden A' Design Award recipients serve as industry benchmarks, inspiring further innovation and setting new standards for design excellence in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.

About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and across all industries, the A' Design Award aims to identify, celebrate, and promote the world's best designs, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of exceptional design. The competition welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award category, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. Winning an A' Design Award provides designers and brands with increased visibility and status within the competitive interior design industry.

