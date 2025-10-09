ITRemedy Expands Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions to Strengthen Patient Safety

New services from ITRemedy address rising threats at the device level in hospitals and clinics.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to growing threats in healthcare IT, ITRemedy has launched a new suite of services focused on securing connected medical devices. The company’s expanded offerings are designed to help hospitals reduce risk at the point of care through device-level hardening, compliance support, and real-time monitoring.With more than 75% of healthcare facilities relying on connected equipment, the need for targeted cybersecurity has never been greater. A compromised device isn’t just a tech problem—it can lead to patient harm, delays in treatment, or even legal liability.“Hospitals are increasingly aware that patient safety now includes digital safety,” said a spokesperson at ITRemedy. “Our medical device cybersecurity solutions help providers close a critical gap and ensure care continuity.”Through risk assessments, device hardening, and integration with existing infrastructure, ITRemedy ensures vulnerable endpoints are identified and protected. These services are part of a broader commitment to healthcare cybersecurity, an area where ITRemedy continues to lead with experience and responsiveness.Additional capabilities include:1. Patch management for legacy and modern medical devices2. Network segmentation for device isolation3. Real-time alerts and audit-ready reporting4. Coordination with IT and clinical engineering teams to minimize disruptions5. Device configuration reviews and firmware integrity checksCyberattacks targeting medical equipment can result in more than downtime. They can delay critical care, mislead diagnostics, or compromise drug delivery systems—leading to significant safety and legal consequences. Despite these risks, many healthcare organizations still lack a clear strategy for securing medical devices.ITRemedy’s comprehensive solutions help close this gap, offering:1. End-to-end visibility of all connected medical devices2. Proactive vulnerability identification and remediation3. Staff education on cyber hygiene related to clinical toolsWith healthcare providers under pressure to deliver safe, uninterrupted care while maintaining compliance, securing medical devices must become a strategic priority.ITRemedy’s device-focused services are currently available to hospitals, clinics, and care centers throughout Dallas and nationwide. By working closely with clinical and IT teams, ITRemedy ensures that cybersecurity becomes an enabler—not a barrier—to better care.About ITRemedyITRemedy is a Texas-based provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, serving hospitals, clinics, and private practices across the U.S. With a specialization in healthcare, the company delivers scalable, compliant, and patient-focused technology solutions.

