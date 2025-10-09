Bilal Hamida, Founder of Calaa Global, Launches Ecosystem to Unify the Automotive Industry

Bilal Hamida, Founder of Calaa Global Positioned at the intersection of global strategy and operational precision, Bilal Hamida leads Calaa Global with a mandate to deliver cross-border impact. The visual reflects the firm’s dual-market orientation and co

Announcing a visionary technology conglomerate and its integrated digital ecosystem designed to solve the systemic fragmentation of the $10 trillion motor world

We designed Calaa Global not to compete within the current system, but to replace it with a new architecture. We are building the infrastructure for the next era of mobility.” — Bilal Hamida, Founder of Calaa Global

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bilal Hamida, founder and visionary architect of Calaa Global , today announced the launch of a technology conglomerate aimed at solving the systemic fragmentation of the automotive industry. Through an unprecedented digital and corporate ecosystem, Calaa Global seeks to unify the motor experience for enthusiasts, professionals, and manufacturers into a single, intelligent, and cohesive platform."For decades, the passion for motoring has lived in a universe of disconnected data and services. This fragmentation not only creates a poor user experience but also represents a multi-trillion-dollar blind spot for the industry," stated Bilal Hamida. "We designed Calaa Global not to compete within the current system, but to replace it with a new architecture. We are building the infrastructure for the next era of mobility."The conglomerate is anchored by Calaa Capital, a visionary holding company that orchestrates the strategy of a suite of specialized divisions. Calaa Mind acts as the group's market intelligence and marketing consultancy, while Calaa Lab serves as the technology development engine, and Calaa Robotics as the hardware engineering and IoT division.The core of the strategy is Calaa Vision , an integrated digital ecosystem governed by Calaa (AI), a proprietary artificial intelligence designed to personalize and unify the experience. This ecosystem is composed of a suite of interconnected assets: Cal-1 : The flagship Super App, designed to be the digital home for the motor world, merging a social network, marketplace, and a suite of services.Cal-C: The ecosystem's native cryptocurrency, which will power the digital economy for all transactions.Cal-V: An immersive metaverse where users can compete, socialize, and live unique motor-related experiences.A-Base: The B2B market intelligence platform, offering professionals and manufacturers a 360° view of the industry based on proprietary data.Cal-Mail: The secure and official communication provider for the ecosystem.Cal-M2: The talent management platform for the new generation of racing drivers."Each asset, from the Cal-1 Super App to our intelligence platform A-Base, is designed to work in perfect synergy," added Hamida. "Our AI, Calaa, learns from every interaction to create a feedback loop that enhances the user experience and generates exponential value for our B2B partners. This is not a set of apps; it is a digital nervous system."The conglomerate also includes brand expansion divisions such as Calaa Edge, an incubator for startups in the sector, and Calaa Park, the project for future physical innovation centers.With this structure, Calaa Global is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the inefficiencies of the current market, offering a holistic solution that promises to redefine the interaction of millions of users and companies with the automotive industry.About Calaa Global:Calaa Global is a multinational technology conglomerate founded by Bilal Hamida with the mission to unify the automotive industry through an intelligent digital ecosystem. Through its holding company, Calaa Capital, and its product ecosystem, Calaa Vision, the company is building the infrastructure for a new era of more connected, intelligent, and personalized mobility.press@calaaglobal.com

Calaa Global: Our Mission to Unify the Future of Mobility

