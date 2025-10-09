DSEDT supports Macao brands to explore European market

MACAU, October 9 - With the support of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (referred to below as the "DSEDT"), Macao's cross-border e-commerce sector, alongside representatives of Douyin Group, jointly participated in an event series, including the 11th Bonjour Brand Forum, organized by Bonjour Brand in Paris, France from 24 to 26 September, to actively facilitate Macao's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in connecting with global resources and exploring international markets, as well as to showcase the unique cultural heritage and product appeal of Macao brands.

Held since 2014, the Bonjour Brand Forum aims to foster brand collaboration and creative exchange between China and France. This edition’s Forum assembled over a hundred representatives, including political and business leaders from China and France, globally renowned designers, brand experts, and mainstream media professionals. Notable industry representatives delivering keynote speeches included Laurent Boillot, President of the Comité Colbert; Mao Geping, celebrated Chinese makeup artist; Pierre-Olivier Garcin, Senior Vice President of The Estée Lauder Companies and Global General Manager of Darphin; Nitin Bhatnagar, Managing Director Europe & Middle East of Delvaux; and Li Jiaqi (via video), Partner of MeiOne.

Macao’s role as a bridge to global markets highlighted

Mr. Lam Hoi Kin, Head of External Trade and Economic Cooperation Department of the DSEDT, emphasized in his remarks at the Forum’s opening ceremony that the successful implementation of the "One Country, Two Systems" principle has laid a solid foundation for Macao's economic and trade development. This enables Macao to fully leverage its advantage of being backed by the Motherland and closely connected to the world, establishing close trade ties with multiple economies globally. In July this year, the DSEDT and the Macao Live Streaming Association (MLSA) visited Paris, successfully facilitating the signing of a cooperation agreement between the MLSA and Bonjour Brand, the Forum’s organizer. Under the agreement, the two parties established a "China-France-Portugal Importing & Exporting Product Sourcing Centre" in Macao, assisting high-quality brands from the Mainland and Macao in going global while enabling European brands to enter the Mainland market through Macao, elevating Macao's cross-border e-commerce development to new heights.

To further leverage Macao's role as a business gateway, the DSEDT invited Douyin Group to participate in this edition’s Forum. Drawing on its professional expertise and extensive experience, the latter introduced attendees to new opportunities in exploring the Mainland market through cross-border e-commerce and in rebranding.

At sourcing fair, Macao brands eye European market

The event series featured a session namely Sélection Pionnière Europe, which invited professional partners including top European buyers, brand agents, e-commerce platforms, KOLs, and industry investors to conduct on-site sourcing and provide professional advice on optimizing high-markup overseas marketing strategies. After in-depth exchanges with the professional partners, participating Macao enterprises gained clearer insights into their brand internationalization strategies. A seminar on empowering high-quality businesses expanding overseas in building comprehensive overseas service systems was also held on the same day, offering the participating enterprises opportunities to get in contact with Choose Paris Region and professional service suppliers.

Additionally, a dedicated Macao zone was set up at the pop-up store in the Eiffel Tower, where four Macao brands and agents showcased local products such as pastries, essential oils, liquors, and health products. Live streaming sessions were also conducted to allow consumers to experience the charm of Macao brands.

Macao to support national development with connectivity advantages

The event achieved fruitful outcomes, marking a significant step for Macao’s active efforts in assisting SMEs to integrate into national development strategies and expand international cooperation networks. In particular, the follow-up cooperation intentions reached by Macao enterprises during the product sourcing have positively contributed to enhancing the international visibility of Macao brands and opened new pathways for more Macao brands to enter the European market.

Moving forward, the DSEDT will continue to leverage Macao's advantages of connectivity with the Mainland and the world, proactively align with national development strategies, and achieve more internationally, establishing Macao as a key gateway for the country's high-level opening-up.