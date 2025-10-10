Demand for Collagen Booster Microneedle Device Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $0.76 billion by 2029

Collagen Booster Microneedle Device Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Collagen Booster Microneedle Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Collagen Booster Microneedle Device Market Be By 2025?

The market for collagen booster microneedle devices has seen an accelerated expansion in the past few years. It is anticipated to surge from $0.47 billion in 2024 to $0.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Factors contributing to the substantial growth during the historical period encompass the mounting demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments, increased knowledge of skin rejuvenation advantages, escalating disposable income that sees more people affording cosmetic procedures, a growing penchant for in-house skincare regimes, and the rising sway of social media coupled with beauty influencers.

The market size for collagen booster microneedle devices is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $0.77 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The projected expansion during this period can be attributed to factors such as an increase in aesthetic awareness, the aging population demographic, the prevalence of microneedle devices for home use, the growth of the elderly population, and heightened concerns over skin aging. The forecast period is set to witness major trends, such as the incorporation of radiofrequency technology, a surge in the use of microneedling devices at home, an emphasis on skin rejuvenation, a preference for automated microneedling pens, and a rise in hair restoration applications.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Collagen Booster Microneedle Device Market Landscape?

The collagen booster microneedle device market is projected to grow due to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. These non-surgical treatments, which aim to improve appearance while reducing both recovery time and risks compared to traditional surgery, are becoming more sought-after as consumers increasingly seek safer procedures that allow for a short downtime. This shift in preference reflects the modern lifestyle that values speed of recovery and wanting results that look natural without the problems that come with invasive surgery. Collagen booster microneedle devices aid in meeting this demand by causing micro-injuries to the skin that activates the body's natural healing ability, subsequently promoting collagen production and rejuvenating the skin, eliminating the need for surgery. For example, data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a US-based non-profit organization, in June 2024, shows that in 2023, liposuction procedures reached 347,782 , a 7% rise from 2022. At the same time, plastic surgeries grew by 5% yearly, and minimally invasive operations increased by 7%. As such, the growing preference for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is fueling the collagen booster microneedle device market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Collagen Booster Microneedle Device Market?

• Shiseido Company Limited

• Cynosure Inc.

• Cutera Inc.

• Sincoheren Co. Ltd.

• Crown Aesthetics Inc.

• Amiea Med GmbH

• Beijing Sanhe Beauty Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

• EndyMed Medical Ltd.

• Eclipse MedCorp LLC

• Bomtech Electronics Co. Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Collagen Booster Microneedle Device Industry?

Leading companies in the collagen booster microneedle device market are harnessing novel technologies such as advanced retraction technology to provide more accurate treatments, increase patient safety, and achieve uniform aesthetic results. This microneedling advancement employs an automatic, gentle retraction of needles after each penetration, assisting in minimizing tissue damage, improving patient ease, and warranting safer, more accurate procedures. For example, Crown Aesthetics Inc., a U.S. medical aesthetics firm, was granted clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new SkinPen Precision Elite in September 2024. This device, equipped with ActiSine technology with active retraction, an RFID-enabled cartridge system, and elevated safety features, operates by inducing controlled micro-injuries in the skin, which stimulate the body's innate wound-healing mechanism, activating collagen and elastin production that enhances the skin texture and reduces acne scars and wrinkles. This development not only improves the experience of the provider and the outcome for the patient by offering superior precision, reliability, and comfort during microneedling procedures, but it also establishes a new standard in the collagen booster microneedle device market through the combination of advanced safety measures, user-friendly design, and clinically validated skin rejuvenation advantages.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Collagen Booster Microneedle Device Market

The collagen booster microneedle device market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Manual Microneedle Devices, Automated Microneedle Devices

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Anti-Aging, Scar Treatment, Skin Rejuvenation, Hyperpigmentation, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Microneedle Devices: Derma Rollers, Stamp Microneedles, Pen Type Microneedles, Adjustable Depth Microneedles

2) By Automated Microneedle Devices: Motorized Microneedle Pens, Electronic Derma Rollers, Pneumatic Microneedle Devices, Smart Microneedle Systems

Collagen Booster Microneedle Device Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Collagen Booster Microneedle Devices, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. Conversely, the fastest projected growth is anticipated to happen in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

