Digital Hospital Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Digital Hospital Market Through 2025?

The market size of digital hospitals has seen a swift expansion in the last few years. Its growth from $74.33 billion in 2024 to $85.33 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8%, is primarily due to the rise in the use of electronic health records, growing demand for telemedicine services, burgeoning investments in healthcare information technology (IT), increased necessity for operational efficiency in hospitals, and a greater degree of patient awareness regarding digital healthcare.

In the coming years, a significant expansion is projected for the digital hospital market, expected to reach a size of $146.41 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This upcoming growth could be associated with numerous factors such as the increased fusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) within medical facilities, the escalating demand for remote patient supervision, expanding smart hospital initiatives by the government, the rising popularity of healthcare solutions reliant on cloud technology, and a growing commitment towards patient-centered care. The forecast period will likely see trends evolving in AI-fueled clinical decision support, sophisticated telehealth and virtual care platforms, the creation of health monitoring devices that can be worn, innovation in healthcare data analytics, and progress in surgeries assisted by robotics.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Digital Hospital Market?

The digital hospital market is projected to experience significant growth due to the rising utilization of telemedicine. This involves the receipt of medical attention and guidance from healthcare professionals via various digital platforms, eliminating the necessity for in-person hospital or clinic visits. The escalating usage of telemedicine can be attributed to the convenience it provides in accessing healthcare remotely, saving both time and eliminating unnecessary travel for patients. Digital hospitals facilitate telemedicine through cutting-edge digital systems, electronic health records, and connected devices, empowering doctors to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients from afar effectively. For example, in June 2025, the World Health Organization, a Swiss-based intergovernmental entity, revealed that 78% of European countries (40 out of 51) had incorporated telehealth into their national healthcare agendas, per a 2022 WHO survey. Consequently, the growing prevalence of telemedicine continues to fuel the expansion of the digital hospital market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Digital Hospital Market?

Major players in the Digital Hospital Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• SAP SE

• Medtronic Public Limited Company

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Stryker Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Digital Hospital Market?

Prominent firms in the digital hospital market are tirelessly working on forging progressive strategies such as virtual hospital-at-home initiatives with the purpose of enhancing patient care, optimizing hospital resources, and enabling remote monitoring. These pioneering initiatives leverage digital tools, telemedicine, and integrated medical devices to offer hospital-standard care to patients within their home environment. For example, in September 2024, OSF HealthCare, a healthcare provider based in the US, inaugurated its OSF OnCall Digital Hospital which provides hospital-quality care using cutting-edge digital technology and remote assistance. This inventive model uplifts patient experience by offering round-the-clock access to medical professionals and using integrated devices for health monitoring at home. It mitigates the strain on hospital resources while ensuring swift recovery with minimal complications, all while patients can stay within their familiar surroundings.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Digital Hospital Market

The digital hospital market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services,

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based Deployment, On-Premises Deployment,

3) By Application: Clinical Operations, Financial Management, Operational Analytics, Patient Experience Management

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Healthcare Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Medical Devices, Medical Imaging Systems, Wearable Devices, Telemedicine Equipment, Networking And Communication Devices, Data Storage Systems,

2) By Software: Electronic Health Record Software, Hospital Information System Software, Telehealth Software, Data Analytics Software, Population Health Management Software, Clinical Decision Support Software,

3) By Services: Implementation Services, Training And Education Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Integration Services, Managed Services

Global Digital Hospital Market - Regional Insights

In the Digital Hospital Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the most dominant region in 2024. It anticipates the quickest surge in growth to occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The report addresses each of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

