Processed Fish Market to Pronounce $87.2 Billion by 2031, with a 2.8% CAGR

Huge discounts on sea-foods and cost-effective meal packages have contributed notably towards the growth in size of processed fish industry across the globe.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global processed fish market size was estimated at $66.9 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $87.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2031.Rapid growth of fast-food chains as well as restaurant chains business has resulted in large-scale consumption of processed fish globally, thereby driving the global processed fish market trends. Apart from this, huge discounts on sea-foods and cost-effective meal packages have contributed notably towards the growth in size of processed fish industry across the globe. Furthermore, hectic lifestyle has led to massive demand for ready-to-cook, frozen, and ready-to-eat meals, thereby creating new growth opportunities for the global industry. However, growing end-user awareness about health and nutritious diet and carcinogenic features of processed food can hinder the expansion of the global market.Download Sample Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16983 The growing importance of aquaculture across the globe is expected to positively impact the growth of the processed fish market. The growing population and rising demand for food, coupled with the depletion of fish resources are projected to drive the growth of fish production through aquaculture.The processed fish market is gaining momentum in the global markets due to the growing preference for convenience foods among the population. Rising disposable income, consumers changing lifestyle, and rapid growth in the urban population are expected to foster the global market growth during the forecast period. The hectic lifestyle of working professionals, especially those whowants to spend less time in cooking are highly preferring ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat processed fishes. The ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food helps in saving time, which is a significant driver propelling the growth of the market.Increase in popularity of quick-service restaurants chains, hotels, fast-casual restaurants, cloud kitchens, and cafes has led to the growth of the processed fish market in North America and Europe. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 36.6% of adults in the U.S. consume fast-food on regular basis. Hence, the fast-food chains have significantly contributed towards the growth in the consumption of processed fish in the developed markets like North America and Europe. The rapid rise and popularity of fast-food restaurant chains in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to boost the demand for processed fish in the forthcoming years and hence, provide lucrative growth opportunities to the players operating in the global market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/processed-fish-market/purchase-options Increase in the adoption of smartphones and internet, and growth in the penetration of online food delivery and grocery platforms are expected to boost the sales of processed meat, especially in emerging markets, such as India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia. The various food delivery apps, such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Uber Eats, and online grocery apps like Big Basket and Grofers drive the sales of the processed meat during the forecast period.The market is segmented on the basis of fish type, product, application, distribution channel, and region. By fish type, the market is categorized into capture and aquaculture. Both, the capture and aquaculture segments are specifically further bifurcated into cod, salmon, tuna, sardines, mackerel, and others. Moreover, depending on product, it is segmented into frozen, cured, and prepared and preserved segments. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial and residential. Depending on distribution channel, the processed fish market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, online sales, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16983 By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global processed fish market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global processed fish market share in 2021. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to increased penetration of fast-food chains, cafes, and hotels in the sub-continent. Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific processed fish market is set to record the highest CAGR of 4.0% during 2022-2031. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to a surge in disposable income, an increase in the trend of dining out, and a rise in the number of fast-food restaurants that serve processed fish.Major market playersBrunswick CorporationChannel Fish ProcessingClover Leaf SeafoodsGadre Premium SeafoodGolden Prize Canning Co., Ltd.Goya Foods, Inc.MOWIOceans SecretPerdue FarmsSafcolSafe CatchTrue North Seafood CompanyWild Planet FoodsYoung's SeafoodThe report analyzes these key players in the global processed fish industry. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.Trending Reports:Food Glazing Agents Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-glazing-agents-market-A13716 Fish Gelatin Market: https://alliedmarketresearch.com/fish-gelatin-market-A13719 Fish Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fish-protein-market

