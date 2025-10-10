Digital Herd Immunization Passport Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Herd Immunization Passport Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Herd Immunization Passport Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, there has been a marked surge in the size of the digital herd immunization passport market. It's projected that it will expand from $3.42 billion in 2024 to $4.04 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth during the historic period can be credited to the rise in smartphone use and mobile app utilization, mounting government rules and directives, escalating investment in healthcare IT infrastructure, an increased focus on individualized healthcare management, and a growing push for automation and digitization.

The market size for digital herd immunization passports is projected to increase rapidly in the upcoming years, escalating to a value of $7.79 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This predicted surge during the forecast period is linked to factors such as the surging adoption of digital health innovations, a heightened demand for real-time vaccination monitoring, increasing consciousness about preventing communicable diseases, the expansion of national immunization initiatives, and a ticking up need for travel and cross-border vaccination checks. Key trends seen within the forecast span are advances in blockchain-based health credential infrastructures, novel developments in biometric and QR code verification techniques, digital passport integration with travel and hospitality sectors, progress in AI-driven health data security measures, and the connectivity of digital passports with electronic health record configurations.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Digital Herd Immunization Passport Market?

As digital health solutions gain popularity, they are likely to significantly influence the growth trajectory of the digital herd immunization passport market. These solutions, which are essentially tech-enabled tools and systems, bolster healthcare delivery, patient monitoring, and management to enhance outcomes and operational efficiency. The use of digital health solutions is swelling owing to burgeoning demand for remote and personalized health services that can enhance accessibility and patient-focused care. The integration of these digital solutions into herd immunization passports facilitates seamless merging of immunization record data from healthcare systems, ensuring the data is trustworthy, accurate, and easily retrievable for verifying collective immunization status. For instance, the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK, a governmental department, reported in June 2022 that it's anticipated that by March 2025, all NHS trusts would have incorporated electronic health records, a rise from 90% in December 2023. Therefore, the escalating adoption of digital health solutions is spurring the growth of the digital herd immunization passport market. The swell in infectious diseases incidence is also expected to stimulate the growth of the digital herd immunization passport market. Infectious diseases, brought about by microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, can proliferate amongst people, animals, or the environment. The propagation of infectious diseases is rising due to expanded global travel, allowing pathogens to rapidly transit across regions and infect bigger demographic groups. Digital herd immunization passports can assist in managing infectious diseases by supplying real-time immunization tracking, guaranteeing timely vaccinations, and mitigating the risks of outbreaks. For instance, as per the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based global organization, an approximated 8.2 million people were newly diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2023, climbing from 7.5 million in 2022. Hence, tuberculosis has once again become the principal cause of death from infectious diseases, overtaking COVID-19. As a result, the surge in infectious diseases prevalence is pushing the expansion of the digital herd immunization passport market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Digital Herd Immunization Passport Market?

Major players in the Digital Herd Immunization Passport Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Capgemini SE

• Thales Group

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Epic Systems Corporation

• IDEMIA Group

• Unisys

What Are The Top Trends In The Digital Herd Immunization Passport Industry?

Leading firms in the digital herd immunization passport market are now concentrating their efforts on the development of sophisticated solutions, such as online portals, which can facilitate the safe and real-time authentication of vaccination records for both people and organizations. An online portal is essentially a web-based platform that can be accessed through any internet-connected device using a web browser. This portal lets users safely manage, engage with and retrieve information or services. For example, a Digital Vaccine Record (DVR) was introduced in February 2022 by DC Health, a public health department in Colombia. The DVR offers inhabitants of the District a secure, uncomplicated, and free method of accessing their official records of COVID-19 vaccination. It is an authenticated, safe, and user-friendly digital evidence of COVID-19 vaccination released by DC Health, available at any time via a computer or smartphone. It incorporates a SMART Health Card QR code for rapid validation and has broad acceptance for travel and venue entry. It's most notable advantages include increased record accuracy, enhanced data protection, streamlining of public health surveillance, and granting users a hassle-free way to access their immunization data.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Digital Herd Immunization Passport Market Growth

The digital herd immunization passport market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-based, On-premises

3) By Application: Healthcare Facilities, Travel And Tourism, Government Agencies, Educational Institutions, Corporate Enterprises, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Vaccination Tracking Software, Immunization Record Management Software, Mobile Applications

2) By Hardware: Smart Cards, QR Code Scanners, Biometric Devices

3) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Consulting And Training Services

View the full digital herd immunization passport market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-herd-immunization-passport-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Digital Herd Immunization Passport Market By 2025?

In the Digital Herd Immunization Passport Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. An anticipated rapid growth is forecasted for the Asia-Pacific region within the projected period. The report incorporates coverage of different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

