Digital Health Solutions For Chronic Conditions Market to Reach USD $514.55 Billion by 2029 at 17.5% CAGR

Digital Health Solutions For Chronic Conditions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025

The market size for digital health solutions catering to chronic diseases has seen a quick expansion in the past years. The market, which was valued at $229.24 billion in 2024, is expected to surge to $270.14 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The incremental growth observed in the historic period can be traced back to the growing number of diabetes and heart disease cases, enhanced government backing for the implementation of e-health, increasing public awareness about self-management digital tools, a rise in smartphone usage for health monitoring, and a higher demand for home-based healthcare solutions.

In the coming years, the digital healthcare solutions market for chronic conditions is projected to expand rapidly, reaching a value of $514.55 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This growth in the predicted timeframe can be connected to the increasing prominence of precision and personalised medicine, the growing use of 5G for real-time monitoring, an increased focus on preventive health services, the pressing demand for integrated platforms for managing chronic conditions, and the rising shift towards patient-focused digital environments. Key forecasted trends involve progress in personal digital therapeutics, superior blockchain technology for secure health data, the creation of platforms that can communicate for managing chronic diseases, advances in continuous glucose and heart monitoring, and developments in gamified patient interaction solutions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Digital Health Solutions For Chronic Conditions Market?

The upsurge in diabetes cases is anticipated to spur the expansion of the digital health solutions for chronic conditions market in the future. Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder wherein the body is either inadequate in insulin production or unable to utilize the insulin it produces effectively. Sedentary lifestyles leading to obesity and insulin resistance have contributed to the increase in diabetes. Digital health solutions assist in managing diabetes by offering real-time monitoring of blood glucose levels. This allows patients to keep track of changes consistently, and make necessary adjustments to their diet, medication, or lifestyle to maintain better blood sugar levels. For example, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), a non-profit organization based in Belgium, reported in April 2025 that the number of people with diabetes was 589 million in 2024, and this figure is projected to rise to 853 million by 2050. Hence, the growing prevalence of diabetes is fuelling the expansion of the digital health solutions for chronic conditions market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Digital Health Solutions For Chronic Conditions Industry?

Major players in the Digital Health Solutions For Chronic Conditions Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ResMed Inc.

• Teladoc Health Inc.

• Noom Inc.

• Personify Health Inc.

• Biofourmis Inc.

• Vida Health Inc.

• Virta Health Inc.

• Omada Health Inc.

• Mahalo Health Inc.

• DarioHealth Corp.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Digital Health Solutions For Chronic Conditions Market?

Leading corporations in the digital health solutions for chronic conditions market are prioritizing the development of forward-thinking strategies like real-time injection tracking. Such strategies aim to increase the precision of treatment, patient compliance, and overall management of diseases. Real-time injection surveillance is a digital method used to monitor and record the administering of medication in real-time, giving patients and healthcare professionals immediate and beneficial data to fine-tune dosage, ensure adherence, and lessen complications. An illustrative example of this strategy occurred in April 2025, when Ypsomed Holding AG, a Switzerland-based creator of injection and infusion systems, partnered with Sidekick Health, a firm based in Iceland that provides digital therapeutics, to introduce a combined digital health solution for the management of obesity. This comprehensive solution merges Ypsomed’s connected devices and Sidekick's digital therapeutic platform, providing individualized, data-driven healthcare for people managing obesity. The solution incorporates continuous tracking, behaviour adjustment assistance, as well as lifestyle coaching to promote compliance with treatment and boost long-term health results. The aim of this innovative partnership is to heighten patient involvement and give wide-ranging support throughout the journey of managing obesity. By integrating connected medical technology and digital therapies, this collaboration hopes to provide a more holistic management approach.

What Segments Are Covered In The Digital Health Solutions For Chronic Conditions Market Report?

The digital health solutions for chronic conditions market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Chronic Respiratory Diseases, Other Types

2) By Application: Enterprise, Personal

3) By End-User: Payers And Employers, Hospitals And Clinics, Pharma And Life Sciences Companies, Homecare Settings, Patients And Caregivers

Subsegments:

1) By Diabetes: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes

2) By Cardiovascular Diseases: Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Heart Failure, Arrhythmia, Stroke

3) By Chronic Respiratory Diseases: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cystic Fibrosis

4) By Other Types: Chronic Kidney Disease, Arthritis, Cancer, Obesity

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Digital Health Solutions For Chronic Conditions Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for digital health solutions for chronic conditions. It is predicted that the fastest-growing region, however, will be the Asia-Pacific in the outlook period. This report on digital health solutions for chronic conditions encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

