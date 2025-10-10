Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Projected to Reach $16.68 Billion with 17.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Decentralized Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Through 2025?

There has been a quick expansion in the market size for decentralized clinical trials in the recent past. This market size is estimated to increase from $7.44 billion in 2024 to $8.77 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. Various factors behind this growth during the historical period include the growing acceptance of electronic data recording systems, a surge in usage of wearable healthcare monitoring devices, increasing regulatory encouragement for patient-focused trials, an increased need for cost-effective trial frameworks, and the proliferation of remote supervision technologies.

Over the forthcoming years, the market size of decentralized clinical trials is projected to witness a significant expansion, escalating to a value of $16.68 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. Several factors contributing to this growth span the implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning into trials, a higher acceptance of blockchain for ensuring data security, a rise in rare and chronic diseases necessitating decentralized models, increased usage of real-world evidence in designing trials, and the advent of 5G connectivity for smooth trial operations. Key trends predicted for the coming period include the inclusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the utilization of wearable and biosensor technologies, augmented application of telemedicine and remote monitoring, the provision of data security and transparency by blockchain, and the emergence of cloud-based platforms for managing clinical trials.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Decentralized Clinical Trials Market?

The decentralized clinical trials market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing emphasis on telemedicine. This involves using digital communication technologies to provide healthcare services remotely, thus bypassing the need for physical appearance at medical facilities. The shift towards telemedicine has been primarily triggered by the demand for accessible healthcare amidst global health crises and the need for social distancing. With telemedicine, decentralized clinical trials can remotely engage with and monitor patients, effectively reduce in-person visits, and enable real-time data collection, broader access, and constant supervision. As per the US-based healthcare technology company, Vivalink, in August 2023, there was a substantial rise from only 20% in 2021 to 81% in remote patient monitoring (RPM) usage by clinicians, indicating a 305% increase. Furthermore, 84% of current RPM users plan to enhance their technology usage in 2024. As a result, the growing emphasis on telemedicine is propelling the expansion of the decentralized clinical trials market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Decentralized Clinical Trials Market?

Major players in the Decentralized Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• Labcorp Holdings Inc.

• ICON Public Limited Company

• Dassault Systèmes SE

• LEO Pharma A/S

• Verily Life Sciences LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Decentralized Clinical Trials Industry?

Leading firms in the decentralized clinical trials market are directing their efforts towards creating state-of-the-art solutions like integrated, code-free clinical trials software. This effort is aimed at simplifying the trial setup and management processes, and boosting overall functionality and patient involvement. An integrated, code-free clinical trials software provides researchers the capability to strategize, control, and carry out trials without the necessity of coding. It effortlessly unifies patient recruitment, data collection, monitoring, and analytics onto a single easy-to-use platform. For example, in August 2024, Medable, a clinical technology firm from the US, introduced Medable Studio, an integrated, code-free software solution. This platform is conceived to streamline and speed up the formation, translation, validation, and delivery of electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA), eConsent, Televisit, and sensors Plus into clinical trials. Medable Studio facilitates pharmaceutical companies to produce study designs suitable for their protocols in just a few hours instead of several months. It gives users an increased level of control, transparency, and speed, while presenting variable options such as self-service, full-service, or a blend of both. These options significantly decrease the time and cost required for study initiation. The platform is designed to bring about a major change in trial implementation by making studies more efficient, faster, and less reliant on professional services.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Decentralized Clinical Trials Market

The decentralized clinical trials market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access

2) By Technology Used: Wearable Devices, Mobile Health Applications, Telemedicine Platforms, Electronic Data Capture Systems

3) By Study Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

4) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Infectious Diseases

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Contract Research Organizations, Regulatory Authorities, Academic And Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Interventional: Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs), Non-Randomized Trials, Adaptive Clinical Trials, Pragmatic Clinical Trials

2) By Observational: Cohort Studies, Case-Control Studies, Cross-Sectional Studies, Prospective Studies, Retrospective Studies, Longitudinal Studies

3) By Expanded Access: Treatment Investigational New Drug (IND) Applications, Intermediate-Size Patient Population Investigational New Drug (IND) Applications, Single-Patient Investigational New Drug (IND) Applications, Emergency Use Investigational New Drug (IND) Applications

Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market - Regional Insights

In the Decentralized Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for the year 2024. The report also projects that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The areas examined in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

