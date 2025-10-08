Province Commits to Fund One Third of Municipal Infrastructure Program Pending Federal Partnership

CANADA, October 8 - Released on October 8, 2025

Provincial, Municipal Governments Ready to Partner with Federal Government in Cost-Shared Program

Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz, Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff and representatives of seven Saskatchewan cities as well as leaders of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities and Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association were in Ottawa this past week to meet with federal leaders on restoring cost-shared infrastructure investment programs.

"We went to Ottawa to ensure that federal ministers understand the importance of municipal infrastructure in keeping Canada strong, safe and ready for economic growth," Schmalz said. "Each member of the delegation was ready to speak to the importance of the cost-shared partnerships that is so vital in bringing major infrastructure projects to fruition. These projects are not possible without participation from the three levels of government, and our willingness to collaborate and invest was recognized.

"The provincial government and Saskatchewan municipalities share the vision for stronger, safer communities not only for Saskatchewan but across the nation."

Over the course of two days, the delegation met with members of parliament, federal ministers, senators, a secretary of state and senior officials on the importance of cost-shared programs as part of a national infrastructure investment strategy.

In these meetings, the delegation made a commitment to the federal government that the province will contribute one-third toward of the costs toward a municipal infrastructure programs, contingent on the federal government establishing a partnership to secure the remaining funding, which would include contributions from municipalities.

"It was truly meaningful to stand alongside other municipal leaders as a united voice, advocating for the critical infrastructure funding our Saskatchewan communities need," Moose Jaw Mayor James Murdock said. "On behalf of Moose Jaw City Council, I want to thank the province for facilitating this important dialogue and bringing our shared priorities to the forefront."

"When the federal government invests in municipalities, it is investing in the future of the country," Yorkton Mayor Aaron Kienle said. "We want to ensure towns and cities like Yorkton, along with communities across Saskatchewan and Canada, have the resources to meet today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's opportunities."

The delegation to Ottawa was seeking support for cost-shared infrastructure programs like Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan signed the ICIP bilateral agreement in 2019 with the federal government contributing $907 million, the provincial government more than $700 million and recipients contributing more than $475 million. To date, Canada and Saskatchewan have approved 460 projects estimated at over $2 billion. Although the ICIP agreement is in place until 2034, it is fully subscribed. No new projects can be considered under this program.

