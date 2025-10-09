Casino Regina Donates $25,000 to the Heritage Community Association

CANADA, October 9 - Released on October 8, 2025

Casino Regina is providing $25,000 to the Heritage Community Association Inc. (HCA) as part of its commitment to give back to the community and help support local charitable and nonprofit organizations. The money will go toward recreational and food security programming starting in October 2025.

"Our government believes in fostering a gaming sector that shares the benefits of gaming with Saskatchewan communities and nonprofit organizations," Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) Board Member and MLA for White City-Qu'Appelle Brad Crassweler said.

The HCA collaborates with many community-based organizations to offer an array of programs and events, including gardening locations, an urban food forest, nutrition camp, bingo, community clean-ups, martial arts, vintage clothing markets and more.

"Our cooking classes are a great way to bring people together to learn new skills and make something delicious to enjoy or share with family and friends," HCA Executive Director Wendy Miller said. "Last year we served more than 8,200 people in our programs, and this donation helps us keep that momentum going."

Casino Regina has made food security one of its key criteria for charitable giving in 2025.

"The Heritage Community Association has a track record of success and has proved itself to be an essential part of the Heritage neighbourhood in Regina," SaskGaming President and CEO Blaine Pilatzke said. "We are proud to support such a wonderful organization."

Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw are operated by SaskGaming, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of LGS.

-30-

