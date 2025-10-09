RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (Through September 2025)

OAH Posted on Oct 8, 2025 in News Releases

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 8, 2025

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of September 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF NURSING

Respondent: Kate Irish T. Adres fka Kate Irish Cervantes Tiu

Case Number: RNS 2025-24-L

Sanction: $500 fine, continuing education

Effective Date: 8-14-25

RICO alleges that Respondent impermissibly accessed protected health information of a complainant, in potential violation of HRS § 457-12(a)(6) and HAR § 16-89-60(6)(F). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTANCY

Respondent: Marcum LLP

Case Number: ACC 2025-1-L

Sanction: Voluntary permit relinquishment, $10,000 fine

Effective Date: 7-18-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”) for failing to comply with PCAOB rules and quality control standards, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(8) and 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: Joseph M. Palumbo

Case Number: MED 2024-4-L

Sanction: $2,500 fine

Effective Date: 8-14-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Virginia for aiding and abetting the unlicensed practice of medicine, that based on the Virginia disciplinary action, Respondent was disciplined by the states of Colorado, Kentucky, Texas, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Idaho, North Carolina, Michigan and Rhode Island, and that Respondent failed to timely report disciplinary actions to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(6), 453-8(a)(11), and 453-8(a)(14). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Angela Leolani Tadeo

Case Number: REC 2025-107-L

Sanction: $150 fine

Effective Date: 9-26-25

RICO alleges that Respondent’s license expired December 31, 2024, and between January 1, 2025 and February 27, 2025, Respondent engaged in real estate activities for two properties, in potential violation of HRS § 467-7. (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Option One Real Estate, LLC and Jason Charles Campbell

Case Number: REC 2025-22-L

Sanction: $250 fine

Effective Date: 9-26-25

RICO alleges that the license of Angela Tadeo, a real estate salesperson listed on Respondent’s team, expired December 31, 2024, and that between January 1, 2025 and February 27, 2025, Tadeo engaged in real estate activities for two properties, in potential violation of HRS § 467-1.6(b)(7). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

# # #

