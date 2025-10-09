Pure Placid’s 'Moment of Zen' Candle Showcases the Power of Scent to Create Calm at the MS Society Dinner of Champions

Pure Placid Moment of Zen Candle

From Scent to Sanctuary: Pure Placid’s Moment of Zen Candle Spotlights MS Awareness

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Placid unveiled a special edition “Moment of Zen” Candle at the Multiple Sclerosis Dinner of Champions Gala at The Pierre in New York City. The candle honors families living with MS while raising awareness and funds for critical research.

For founder Marcy Miller, a pioneer in the power of scent, the creation is deeply personal.

“When my husband Dennis was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2010, I was shocked and wasn’t immediately sure what I could do to help. That’s when I turned to what I know best — the power of scent,” said Marcy. “Scent has an extraordinary ability to create calm, shift energy, and restore balance. The Moment of Zen Candle began as a comfort for Dennis and others, and as a way to raise awareness and funds for a cure. This special edition carries that same intention — the Zen isn’t just in the name, it’s in the fragrance itself, inviting peace, presence, and a much-needed pause.”

The Moment of Zen Candle, housed in an orange glass vessel that represents the official color of MS awareness, was designed specifically to support calm and grounding. Notes of balsam, cedar, pine, cardamom, musk, and moss combine to create a rich, earthy scent that soothes stress and transforms any space into a peaceful sanctuary — essential for those living with the fatigue and unpredictability of MS.

“It was such an honor to have our Moment of Zen candles as the official gift at this year’s Dinner of Champions,” added Marcy. “The theme of wellness resonates deeply with our mission at Pure Placid — to help people find calm and balance through the power of scent. Our candles are more than gifts — they’re gentle reminders to slow down, breathe, and make space for self-care — something that’s especially meaningful for those navigating the challenges of MS.”

Each March, Pure Placid donates 100% of sales from the Moment of Zen Candle to the Tisch MS Research Center and the National MS Society.

