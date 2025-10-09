Productive Dentist Academy Announces Exclusive Virtual Momentum Planning Session to Help Dentists Jumpstart 2026 Success

Investment Grade Practice

Interactive Planning Event Led by PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson Designed to Give Dentists & Office Managers Clarity, Confidence, and a Roadmap for 2026

This session is designed to alleviate stress and uncertainty, so that doctors have the clarity and confidence to make informed decisions.” — PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As dental professionals prepare to wrap up 2025, many are setting ambitious goals for the year ahead, yet few have a clear, actionable plan to achieve them. Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is changing that with its upcoming 2026 Momentum Planning Session, an exclusive virtual workshop for PDA clients and alumni designed to align business strategy, team engagement, and profitability for the new year.Led by PDA Co-founder & CEO Victoria Peterson, this session takes place Noon - 5pm EST, on Friday, October 24, 2025. Unlike traditional annual planning meetings, this session, using Investment Grade Practices™ curriculum, promises to be interactive, energizing, and practical, giving participants the tools they need to align their goals, team training, marketing, and service mix for 2026.“This time of year is when dentists and their leadership teams should be laying the groundwork for the big decisions that will shape their success in 2026,” explains Peterson. “Too often, though, doctors find themselves stuck in a cycle of day-to-day operations, which makes it difficult to plan strategically. This session is designed to alleviate that stress and uncertainty, so that doctors have the clarity and confidence to make informed decisions. Whether it’s investing in new equipment, adjusting staffing, expanding the practice, or pursuing other growth opportunities, doctors deserve the space to consider these decisions with expert support and guidance by their side.”What Attendees Will GainEach participant will leave the session with a personalized 2026 roadmap designed to transform goals into measurable results, including:• Revenue & Profit Forecasts: Build 2026 projections based on 2025 performance data.• Patient Flow & Service Mix Targets: Optimize scheduling, diagnostics, and treatment opportunities.• Aligned Marketing Strategy: Identify the core business challenge your marketing will solve next year.• Strategic Activation Roadmap: Plan investments in technology, team engagement, and service mix for maximum ROI.• Step-by-Step 2026 Action Plan: Make confident decisions around staffing, profitability, and growth.“Whether you're currently with PDA, or an alumni member, you deserve to win. This workshop will be what we're known for: productive fun that's truly valuable." says Peterson. "Dentistry has a lot of challenges and can feel isolating at times. Planning your future and protecting your legacy shouldn't be one of them.”The 2026 Momentum Planning Session includes a workbook and step-by-step guidance from PDA’s expert team. There is no additional cost for PDA clients or alumni to attend.Event Details:Who: Owner Doctors & Office Managers (PDA Clients & Alumni)When: Friday, October 24, 2025 | Noon - 5pm EST (9am - 2pm PST)Where: Virtual via ZoomWhat: Interactive planning session with workbook includedPDA Clients & Alumni may register here: https://productivedentist.com/2026planningRegistration/ To request an invitation: https://productivedentist.com/annualplanning/ Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com

