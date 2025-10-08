DPS Expands Aviation Fleet with New High-Tech Aircraft to Enhance Public Safety

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) expanded its Aircraft Operations Division (AOD) fleet today with the addition of a brand-new Cessna 208 Caravan, equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to strengthen public safety and provide critical support to partner agencies across the state.

“This is a game-changer for all law enforcement across Texas, not just DPS,” said DPS Chief Pilot Stacy Holland. “With this advanced technology and real-time connectivity, our teams can transmit live situational data from the sky directly to command staff and field units, giving everyone the same real-time picture. That translates to faster decisions and safer outcomes for both officers and the public.”

Stationed in DPS’ North Texas Region at McKinney Airport, the new aircraft – designated N968TX – will serve as a vital resource for the airborne overwatch and tactical response. The North Texas area is among the busiest regions for AOD, frequently supporting multi-agency criminal investigations and emergency response operations.

“This aircraft is a force multiplier for the North Texas region,” said Region Chief Jeremy Sherrod. “With so much activity in this part of the state when it comes to air operations, the technology on board this aircraft will give our teams a new level of awareness, and Texans can sleep better at night knowing we have this new asset to support our law enforcement partners and keep them safe.”

This onboard technology is designed to enhance law enforcement operations and improve officer and public safety, including:

Advanced mapping and scene management systems that provide precise, real-time situational awareness from the air.

High-definition imaging and infrared capabilities to assist with surveillance and critical incident response.

Cellular and satellite-based communications systems that ensure uninterrupted connectivity and information sharing between the aircrew and ground personnel.

A fully customized tactical flight officer console that allows efficient mission management and coordination during operations.

One of the most significant advancements in this aircraft is the satellite connectivity, making it one of the first law enforcement Caravans in the nation to house this capability. This enables full, uninterrupted communication between the cabin and cockpit, allowing for live video and audio downlink to command centers and officers on the ground, ensuring seamless coordination during time-sensitive operations.

The aircraft is dedicated in memory of Lt. Pilot Jerry “Ray” Ragan, a long-time member of AOD who passed away in 2020 after a brave battle with brain cancer. Lt. Ragan served DPS and the state of Texas for more than 19 years, including 10 as an AOD pilot.

Click here to view pictures of the aircraft.

### (HQ 2025-101)