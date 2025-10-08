EV Buddy Wins Audience Choice Award at ITServe Alliance 'Pitch to Rich' Phoenix 2025

Audience Photo EV buddy Rivian EV buddy BrightDrop

V2V fast DC charging earns EV Buddy the Audience Choice Award at ITServe—proof the market wants quicker roadside help without towing.

We’re building a charge-delivery network that turns help into minutes, not hours—cleaner, faster, and more affordable than a tow.” — Suresh Arya, Founder & CEO, EV Buddy

NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EV Buddy recognized by investors and peers for its innovative on-scene V2V fast charging solutionEV Buddy Inc., developer of EVChargeShare ™, a portable vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) fast DC charging solution, has been awarded the Audience Choice Award at the ITServe Alliance “Pitch to Rich” 2025 event held in Phoenix, Arizona. The award recognizes EV Buddy’s breakthrough technology and strong audience resonance among leading investors, entrepreneurs, and technology professionals.The Audience Choice Award—based on live voting by attendees—reflects the market enthusiasm for EV Buddy’s mission to eliminate range anxiety through its innovative on-scene V2V fast charging network, enabling one EV to charge another without the need for towing or heavy infrastructure.“It’s an honor to see the audience connect so strongly with what we’re building,” said Mike Cully, Chief Development Officer of EV Buddy, who presented at the event. “As someone who managed one of the first electric vehicle fleets for a division of Mercedes-Benz, I wish I had this device back then—it would have saved a lot of money from towing and, more importantly, kept our customers happy. EV Buddy’s technology brings that confidencedirectly to every driver, fleet, and rideshare partner.”“Winning the Audience Choice Award validates that our message resonates beyond engineers—it connects with everyday drivers and investors who understand real-world impact,” said Suresh Arya, Founder & CEO of EV Buddy. “This recognition from ITServe’s vibrant entrepreneurial community reinforces our mission: to make fast, reliable EV charging available anytime, anywhere, without waiting or towing.” EV Buddy is currently launching its Gig Driver; Host Site Program, enabling EV owners, rideshare drivers (Uber, Lyft, DoorDash), and property hosts (Turo, Airbnb) to earn income by providing or delivering on-scene V2V charging.The company is also preparing to launch a crowdfunding campaign to support multi-region pilots and accelerate manufacturing of its EVChargeShare™ units.Learn more and join the waitlist: evbuddy.netAbout ITServe AllianceITServe Alliance is the largest association of IT service organizations in the U.S., fostering entrepreneurship, networking, and innovation among technology companies nationwide. Its “Pitch to Rich” competition provides a platform for startups to showcase transformative ideas to investors and mentors.About EV BuddyEV Buddy Inc., based in Edison, New Jersey, develops EVChargeShare™, a portable, on-scene V2V fast DC charging solution that enables drivers to share power safely and quickly—turning roadside stalls into drive-aways. The company’s ecosystem includes connected software, gig-economy dispatch tools, and scalable charging solutions for fleets, public agencies, and private operators.Learn more: evbuddy.net

Charging BMW iX3

