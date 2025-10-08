Leading Nearshoring Company Launches Transition Support Program in Response to H-1B Visa Policy Changes

Leading Nearshoring Company

New Initiative Offers 10% Discount and Immediate Solutions for Companies Navigating Workforce Restructuring

Our Transition Support Program turns disruption into opportunity by helping businesses rebuild stronger, more resilient teams.” — Julia Duran, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the recent changes to H-1B visa policies that introduced a $100,000 fee per application, South Geeks , a leading provider of nearshoring solutions across Latin America , today announced the launch of its Transition Support Program designed to help Fintech and Life Sciences American businesses maintain team continuity and build resilient workforce strategies.The program addresses the immediate needs of companies whose visa applications have been disrupted while providing long-term solutions for organizations seeking to adapt their talent acquisition strategies in light of the new regulatory environment."We understand that behind every policy change are real teams, real projects and real people whose work is affected," said Julia Duran, CEO of South Geeks. "Our goal isn't to engage in political debate, it's to provide practical, creative solutions that help businesses navigate this new reality while maintaining their competitive edge and supporting their team members."Immediate Support for Affected TeamsThe Transition Support Program offers two primary solutions for companies with interrupted H-1B processes:Remote Continuation Services: Enables professionals to continue their work from their home countries without interruption, with South Geeks handling all employment logistics, compliance, and administrative requirements.Rapid Team Building: For companies that need to quickly establish or expand operations in Latin America, we can facilitate the augmentation of your team or the building of a whole dedicated team to help you reach your goals.10% Discount for New Team FormationsAs part of the program, South Geeks is offering a 10% discount on new team formations for companies actively navigating the H-1B transition. This applies to organizations that are:- Restructuring teams due to visa limitations- Reassigning professionals whose visa applications have been affected- Establishing new nearshore capabilities to supplement or replace H-1B-dependent roles"This isn't just a discount—it's a partnership investment," Julia Duran explained. "We're committed to providing not just cost relief but also accelerated onboarding, dedicated transition management, and comprehensive operational support."Impact Across IndustriesThe September 2025 proclamation affects companies across virtually every sector of the American economy, from technology and healthcare to financial services, manufacturing, and professional services. Organizations that relied on H-1B visas for specialized talent now face unprecedented costs and operational uncertainty.South Geeks has built software development, data engineering, and technical teams across multiple Latin American countries, including Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Argentina, and Chile, providing access to deep talent pools in time zones that align with US business hours. The company's established operations enable seamless collaboration through cultural and linguistic alignment while maintaining the rigorous quality and compliance standards American businesses require.Long-Term Strategic SolutionsBeyond immediate crisis management, the Transition Support Program includes:- Strategic talent mapping to match specific technical and professional requirements with Latin American talent pools- Integrated team development that builds cohesive organizations rather than separate entities- Compliance and quality assurance frameworks that meet industry-specific regulatory requirements"This moment demands creativity from businesses," said Julia Duran. "Companies that view this as an opportunity to build more resilient, adaptable organizations—rather than simply a constraint to work around—will emerge stronger. We're here to help them make that transformation."About South GeeksSouth Geeks is a leading nearshoring solutions provider specializing in helping American companies build high-performing, integrated teams across Latin America. With established operations in North and Latin America, the company provides end-to-end talent acquisition, employment management and operational support for businesses across technology, healthcare, financial services, and other knowledge-intensive industries. For more information, visit www.southgeeks.com or contact hello@southgeeks.com.Media Contact:press@southgeeks.comEditor's Note: Julia Duran is available for interviews to discuss the Transition Support Program, the impact of H-1B policy changes on American businesses, and strategic approaches to nearshoring. Contact press@southgeeks.com to arrange interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.